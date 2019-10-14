+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
14.10.2019 13:58:00

Brief-Lynx Announces New Patent Approval for Linking Technology

DENVER, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brief-Lynx, Inc., the technology innovation pioneers enabling easy, fully-hyperlinked electronic briefs for lawyers and judges worldwide, announces that it has been granted U.S. patent approval for its Document Enhancement System and Method. This latest Brief-Lynx patent (US Patent 10,339,208) deepens the company's ability to provide fully automated hyperlinking within a couple of hours – a fraction of the multiple days that are typically required by other electronic brief linking providers to do the same work.

"This patent approval extends what we have known about automating hyperlink-generation technology since 2007," said David Vanderport, Brief-Lynx CEO. "Our customers can quickly create, edit and package fully-hyperlinked documents in hours, not days." Vanderport also shared that the cloud-based Brief-Lynx solution requires just 10 seconds to hyperlink each individual link in a court document, compared to the 1.5-2 minutes per link required when using off-the-shelf programs and/or working with full-service link providers.

Brief-Lynx has held patents in computer-implemented, dynamic response interactions within rendered documents since 2007, when it won approval for U.S. Patent 8,219,543 and U.S. Patent 9,037,566.

Well-organized exhibits that are easy to access and quickly bring focus to key arguments are essential for winning legal cases. However, using traditional off-the-shelf products for making electronic hyperlinked briefs, reports or exhibit lists is difficult to complete under tight deadlines. Using the world-leading technology developed and patented by Brief-Lynx, law firms and their clients can deliver interactive, fully linked electronic briefs and exhibit lists that save time, reduce costs and eliminate errors.

Brief-Lynx was founded in 2012 with the mission to provide an industry-changing solution to build digital documents and presentations. Their patented technology accomplishes more than is possible with traditional PDF software. Paralegals, judges, court staff, arbiters, and government agencies have appreciated the time saved and greater usefulness of the company's interactive, linked exhibit lists and flawless briefs for the past seven years.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Lance Brink at (303) 562-6527 or email Brief-Lynx at 226265@email4pr.com.

www.brief-lynx.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brief-lynx-announces-new-patent-approval-for-linking-technology-300937718.html

SOURCE Brief-Lynx, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:35
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 6.75% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70% European) auf UBS Group AG, Vontobel Holding AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
11:30
EURO STOXX 50-Future: Rallye Niveaus werden verteidigt
11:21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:05
Goldener Oktober inmitten von Herbststürmen
11.10.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
11.10.19
Die Anleger werden wieder mutiger
10.10.19
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.10.19
Schroders: Sechs Gründe für eine Anlage in Anleihen mit negativer Rendite
11.10.19
Schroders: Wird WeWork das neue Amazon im Bürobereich?
04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
mehr
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum glaubt Starinvestor Frank Thelen nicht an Bitcoin - Libra hingegen habe Potenzial
So hat sich der Aktienmarkt tatsächlich seit Amtsantritt Donald Trumps entwickelt
Jim Cramer: Wir müssen Netflix "verdammt nochmal" aus FAANG streichen
Sunrise-Aktie unentschlossen: freenet weiterhin gegen UPC-Kauf - Liberty Global unterstützt bei der Kapitalerhöhung
Stratege: Der Goldpreis könnte schon bald bis auf 2'000 US-Dollar anziehen
KW 41: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
SMI und DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen letzlich in Grün
Roche-GS und Novartis-Aktien unter Druck - Sorge um US-Strafzölle
Implenia-Aktie verliert deutlich: Veraison und Parmino brechen Gespräche mit Implenia ab
Nur unter diesen Umständen kann die Tesla-Aktie wieder steigen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen letzlich in Grün
Skepsis über die vermeldeten Fortschritte im sino-amerikanischen Handelskonflikt belasten am Montag neben dem heimischen Aktienmarkt auch den deutschen Leitindex. Die Aktienmärkten in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenstart mit Gewinnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB