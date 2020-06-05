Briebug recognized for Marketing Excellence at The Fourteeners awards, presented by The Marketing Alliance and AMA Colorado

DENVER, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Briebug announced it received an impressive four of only fourteen 2020 Silver Awards from The Marketing Alliance (TMA) and the Colorado chapter of the American Marketing Association (AMA) for B2B Branding, Content Marketing Program, Corporate Website, and Onsite Event. The recognition took place at the annual Fourteeners Awards gala, held virtually this year, on Thursday, May 7.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for all the work we have done to highlight the company's thought leadership and reinforce our position as the Fortune 1000s first choice for software development guidance," said Gary Schultz, Chief Marketing Officer, Briebug.

The Fourteeners is recognized as Colorado's most prestigious awards competition dedicated solely to marketing excellence. Categories included both B2B and B2C focused work. This year saw more than 50 submissions from some of the state's top businesses and agencies. A panel of 15 independent judges from across the country, representing agency and corporate marketing professionals, scored entries in more than 40 categories on objectives, creativity, production, and results. Formerly the Gold Keys, The Fourteeners is the same prestigious competition, renamed to signify the partnership between The Marketing Alliance and AMA Colorado.

"The Board of Directors of both TMA and AMA Colorado extend our congratulations to this year's winners. Each winner is to be commended for being the very best in Colorado marketing," said TMA Board President Laura Nelson. "Because of our emphasis on quality and results, The Fourteeners are highly coveted by Colorado marketers," added AMA Colorado president Blake Meikel.

To view a complete list of winners and credits, visit The Fourteeners page (http://www.thefourteeners.org).

About Briebug

BrieBug provides best practice software development expertise to enterprise software engineering leaders and their teams that streamline their environment, accelerate the release of digital products, and guarantee their success.

About The Marketing Alliance

Dedicated exclusively to the discipline of business-to-business marketing, The Marketing Alliance is the premier organization for marketing professionals in the region. Its membership is comprised of more than 200 business-to-business marketing practitioners employed by the region's leading corporations, agencies, suppliers, and small businesses. As one of the largest B2B focused marketing organizations in the region, TMA enriches the professional lives of its members by offering unparalleled opportunities for education, networking, and recognition, as well as exclusive access to industry resources and services. To learn more about The Marketing Alliance, visit http://www.themarketingalliance.org.

About AMA Colorado

For more than 50 years, the Colorado chapter of the American Marketing Association (AMA Colorado) has challenged a community of innovative, marketing professionals to think a little differently about what they do—and how they do it.

AMA Colorado is focused on making you a better marketer. We do this by delivering the integrated, strategic and tactical knowledge marketers need to be the very best in their field. AMA Colorado is dedicated to providing the best resources for Colorado marketing professionals to innovate, shape and inspire their careers. To learn more about AMA Colorado, visit https://amacolorado.org/.

