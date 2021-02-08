SMI 10’779 0.2%  SPI 13’467 0.3%  Dow 31’276 0.4%  DAX 14’060 0.0%  Euro 1.0829 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’666 0.3%  Gold 1’831 1.1%  Bitcoin 38’405 9.7%  Dollar 0.8987 0.0%  Öl 60.4 1.4% 
08.02.2021 19:51:00

Bridging Celebrates Another Strong Year of Performance

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Looking back at what was a challenging year across the globe, Bridging Finance Inc. ("Bridging") was able to navigate these hurdles and the Funds celebrated a few key milestones and were recognized for their industry leading risk adjusted returnsThe Funds also delivered strongly on their objective of providing clients with consistent and uncorrelated returns even against an economic back drop which saw historically high levels of volatility.

Bridging Finance Inc. (CNW Group/Bridging Finance Inc.) (CNW Group/Bridging Finance Inc.)

A brief recap of some of Bridging's 2020 accomplishments:

  • Bridging Indigenous Impact Fund was awarded 2nd place for the Best 1 Year Return in the Private Debt category at the 2020 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards
  • Bridging Private Debt Institutional Fund was awarded 3rd place for the Best 3 Year Return in the Private Debt category at the 2020 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards
  • Bridging Private Debt Institutional Fund was awarded 2nd place for the Best 5 Year Return in the Private Debt category at the 2020 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards
  • Bridging Income Fund LP celebrated its 7-year anniversary in October 2020
  • Bridging Mid-Market Debt Fund LP celebrated its 3-year anniversary in October 2020

Below is a summary of the net returns as of December 31, 2020.

Bridging Income Fund LP (Class F CAD)

1 Month

3 Month

6 Month

1 Year

3 Year

5 Year

Since

Inception*

0.71

2.02

3.89

7.72

8.28

8.30

8.55

 *Since Inception November 2013

Bridging Mid-Market Debt Fund LP (Class F CAD)

1 Month

3 Month

6 Month

1 Year

3 Year

Since

Inception*

0.55

1.99

4.45

8.19

8.53

8.59

 *Since Inception November 2017

Bridging Indigenous Impact Fund (Class F CAD)

1 Month

3 Month

6 Month

1 Year

Since

Inception*

0.95

2.44

5.22

9.79

10.55

 *Since Inception May 2019

Bridging Private Debt Institutional Fund (Class I CAD)

1 Month

3 Month

6 Month

1 Year

3 Year

5 Year

Since

Inception*

0.54

1.96

4.09

8.45

9.13

9.19

9.06

 *Since Inception July 2015

Bridging Fern Alternative Credit Fund (Class F CAD)

1 Month

3 Month

6 Month

1 Year

Since

Inception*

0.78

3.40

6.52

6.94

6.98

 *Since Inception June 2019

Bridging would like to take the opportunity to thank its clients and partners for their continued support and Bridging is even more committed in its mission to deliver the stable and uncorrelated returns clients have become accustom to.

Disclaimer: The Bridging Indigenous Impact Fund, Bridging Private Debt Institutional Fund, Bridging Income Fund, Bridging Mid-Market Debt Fund and the Bridging Fern Alternative Credit Fund (the "Funds") are generally exposed to several risks. See the offering memorandum of the Funds for a complete description of these risks. The Funds are offered on a private placement basis pursuant to an offering memorandum and are only available to investors who meet certain eligibility or minimum purchase amount requirements under applicable securities legislation. The offering memorandum contains important information about each Fund including their investment objectives and strategies, purchase options, applicable management fees, performance fees, other charges and expenses, and should be read carefully before investing. Performance data represents past performance of the Funds and is not indicative of future performance. Data based on performance history of less than five years may not give prospective investors enough information to base investment decisions on. Please contact your own personal advisor on your particular circumstances. This communication is for educational purposes and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to sell or a solicitation to purchase securities of the Funds.

Bridging Finance is the manager of the Funds. Prepared by Bridging Finance Inc. (February/2021)

SOURCE Bridging Finance Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 13.65
1.71 %
CieFinRichemont 87.08
1.49 %
Sika 252.40
1.37 %
Lonza Grp 570.00
1.24 %
Givaudan 3’604.00
1.21 %
Zurich Insur Gr 373.70
-0.11 %
Roche Hldg G 308.30
-0.11 %
Alcon 67.58
-0.47 %
Nestle 99.30
-0.94 %
Swisscom 470.50
-1.36 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11:07
Vontobel: derimail - «AAA» für Ihr Portfolio?
10:11
SMI knickt leicht ein
09:34
Die Zuversicht kehrt zurück
05.02.21
Megatrends & Träume – was die Börse in 2021 bewegt | BX Swiss TV
04.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95% Capital Protection Zertifikat mit Participation to JB FI EM Corporate Fund
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

Inside Fonds

03.02.21
Globaler Marktausblick für das erste Quartal 2021: Einschätzungen zur Wirtschaft und Vermögensaufteilung
29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
mehr

Welche Megatrends werden uns im Börsenjahr 2021 beschäftigen? In welchen Sektor sind «Traumbewertungen» zu finden? Heute zu Gast bei mir, Olivier Bill, Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung bei Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung. Im Interview erläutert er die Auswirkungen der anhaltenden Niedrigzinsphase, ob es zu einer Inflation kommen wird und welche Assetklassen Potential versprechen könnten.

Megatrends & Träume – was die Börse in 2021 bewegt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief Therapeutics-Partner NeuroRx startet mit Studie mit inhaliertem RLF-100 - Aktie schliesst mit Kurssprung
ABB-Chef rechnet unter US-Präsident Biden mit "riesigem Potenzial"
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk wird via "Clubhouse" konkret: "Ich bin ein Befürworter von Bitcoin"
Novartis-Aktie schliesst fester: Novartis erhält von FDA Status 'Therapiedurchbruch' für Asciminib bei Leukämie
So unterscheidet sich der Hype um Dogecoin von dem um GameStop
Dow fester -- SMI schliesst mit Gewinnen -- DAX schlussendlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel höher
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Bitcoin steigt auf Rekordhoch - Tesla investiert in Kryptowährung
Value-Investor Grantham prophezeit den Aktien-Crash - wegen diesen Warnsignalen
Ausblick: ams stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow fester -- SMI schliesst mit Gewinnen -- DAX schlussendlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel höher
Die Wall Street zeigt sich zum Wochenauftakt in Rekordlaune. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Montag noch oben, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex letztlich nicht vom Fleck kam. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost waren die Vorzeichen zu Wochenbeginn grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit