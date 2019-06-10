10.06.2019 20:20:00

BridgeTower Media Names Kamilah A'Vant Director of Diversity Programs

MINNEAPOLIS, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BridgeTower Media, (BridgeTower), the premier provider of business information, research, events and marketing solutions in more than 20 local, regional and industry B2B markets across the U.S, has hired Kamilah A'Vant as Director of Diversity Programs. Based in Boston, A'Vant will further expand BridgeTower's diversity and inclusion events, content and overall strategy, including its Color Magazine brand.

BridgeTower's D&I programming has been growing steadily over the past few years. The company hosts more than 20 conferences and awards programs honoring women in business, and continues to develop events and programs for professionals of color. Under A'Vant's leadership, BridgeTower will expand its offering with more content and new events that meet the growing needs of a diverse business community.

"BridgeTower's strategy to embed diversity and inclusion throughout its footprint is a unique and valued approach that delivers results," said A'Vant. "This role is a perfect fit for my background, and I am excited to put my experience driving diversity and inclusion programs to work on a national scale. I look forward to partnering with my colleagues to deliver additional events and content to BridgeTower conference attendees, readers and partners."

A'Vant will join more than 200 people today attending Color Magazine's Women of Color Leadership and Empowerment Conference in Boston.

"We've had great success with our investments in diversity and inclusion, and hiring Kamilah will help us take our strategy and programming to the next level," said Adam Reinebach, President & CEO at BridgeTower. "We're continually working to elevate the importance of D&I in our publications, at our events and throughout our business. Adding Kamilah to our team is another step in that direction."

A'Vant's extensive background in media and communications include senior roles in broadcast television at Media General and LIN Media. She also serves as President of the New England Chapter of the National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC), a national professional media trade association that promotes diversity and inclusion in communications.

A'Vant received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Rhode Island College and Master of Science degree in Management from University of Maryland University College.

About BridgeTower Media
BridgeTower Media is the premier provider of business information, research, events and marketing solutions in more than 20 local, regional and industry B2B markets across the United States. In addition to providing subscribers with content relevant to their daily professional activities, BridgeTower has a research unit focused on employee satisfaction, lead generation services and live events centered on awards and education. For more, please visit: http://www.bridgetowermedia.com

 

SOURCE LoBello Communications

