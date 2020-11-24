SMI 10’479 0.1%  SPI 12’970 0.1%  Dow 29’969 1.3%  DAX 13’278 1.2%  Euro 1.0820 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’506 1.2%  Gold 1’803 -1.9%  Bitcoin 17’657 5.2%  Dollar 0.9123 0.0%  Öl 47.5 3.6% 

24.11.2020 16:20:00

Bridgestone Selected by Lamborghini as Tire Supplier for Huracán STO Supercar

BRUSSELS, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lamborghini has chosen Bridgestone as the tire supplier for the Lamborghini Huracán STO, a new super sports car set to be released in 2021.

Bridgestone has developed a tailor-made Potenza tire for the Huracán STO engineering a high-performance tire capable of maximizing the Huracán STO's traction, handling, control, and extreme overall performance.

The perfect fusion of technology and design

The Bridgestone Potenza tires specifically developed for Lamborghini's Huracán STO supercar are the result of a new collaboration between two industry leaders. Like the Lamborghini Huracán STO, the custom-engineered Bridgestone Potenza tires are the perfect fusion of technology and design.

Key to the tire's success in maximizing the super sports car's performance is the combination of pattern and cavity design and the use of state of the art technologies. The Potenza tires apply an asymmetric tread design for enhanced steering response and cornering stability, and an internal crown structure that distributes footprint pressure evenly when cornering. These features, combined with a newly developed tread compound that enhances grip, help to bring the Huracán STO's track-level performance to road users.

A new project

Thanks to a strong collaboration with Lamborghini and its virtual development technology, Bridgestone carried out its tire development process to achieve maximum results despite limitations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bridgestone demonstrated capabilities in virtual tire development that proved crucial to its Potenza tires achieving outstanding performance in the given timeframe. The tire manufacturer tested several combinations in its virtual environment and integrated tire behavior in the vehicle's system to find the perfect match for Lamborghini in a virtual driving simulator. This resulted in a process that went from start to finish in a more efficient way and with a reduced environmental impact.

The Lamborghini Huracán STO will begin production in early 2021. As well as the road-focused, custom-developed Potenza fitment, Bridgestone will also be providing a track-oriented, road-homologated version of the tire that applies "race" technologies to maximize the vehicle's track performance, especially in dry conditions.

Commenting on this announcement was Steven De Bock, VP Consumer Replacement and OE at Bridgestone EMIA: "It's been a pleasure for our team to work so closely with Lamborghini for the first time, and on such an exciting project. The Huracán STO is an incredible piece of engineering that deserves a custom tire that can fulfill its full potential. I can proudly say that Bridgestone has delivered such a high-performance tire. It has been fantastic for the team to have worked on a project that is at the forefront of technology in so many ways."

About Bridgestone in Europe, Russia, Middle East, India and Africa:

Bridgestone in Europe, Russia, Middle East, India and Africa (BSEMIA), headquartered in Zaventem (Belgium), is a subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader providing sustainable mobility and advanced solutions. In addition to its premium tire products, BSEMIA offers a growing portfolio of tire-centric and mobility solutions, and serves its customers in an extensive retail network with thousands of touchpoints. 

Together with its partners and guided by its global corporate social responsibility commitment, Our Way to Serve, Bridgestone is dedicated to shaping a sustainable future of mobility and improving how people move, live, work and play.

For more information about Bridgestone in EMIA, please visit www.bridgestone-emia.com and www.bridgestonenewsroom.eu. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram,YouTube and LinkedIn.

(PRNewsfoto/Bridgestone Retail Operations)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bridgestone-selected-by-lamborghini-as-tire-supplier-for-huracan-sto-supercar-301179824.html

SOURCE Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

