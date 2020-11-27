Bridgehouse Asset Managers Adds New U.S. Dollar Purchase Option

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Bridgehouse Asset Managers (Bridgehouse) today announced that, effective November 27, 2020, Bridgehouse will add a U.S. dollar purchase option to Series A, Series F and Series I of GQG Partners Global Quality Equity Fund and GQG Partners International Quality Equity Fund (the Funds), providing investors with the flexibility to purchase securities of the Funds with U.S. dollars.

The U.S. dollar purchase option takes the Canadian dollar net asset value (NAV) per security and converts that to a U.S. dollar NAV per security using the applicable day's Canadian dollar to U.S. dollar exchange rate. The U.S. dollar purchase option provides investors with the ability to purchase and redeem securities of the applicable Fund with U.S. dollars without the need to convert the amount invested to Canadian dollars. The U.S. dollar purchase option does not act as a currency hedge or protect against losses caused by changes in the exchange rate between Canadian and U.S. dollars. Full details about the U.S. dollar purchase option are included in the simplified prospectus of the Funds.

About Bridgehouse Asset Managers:

Bridgehouse Asset Managers, the retail trade name for Brandes Investment Partners & Co., is an independent platform for products from investment managers with deep institutional roots including: Brandes Investment Partners, L.P., GQG Partners LLC, Lazard Asset Management (Canada), Inc., Morningstar Associates Inc. and Sionna Investment Managers Inc. Through financial advisors, we aim to help Canadians build their long-term wealth by following sound investing principles. Bridgehouse develops product and value-added tools and CE-accredited training to help advisors build stronger ties with clients and maximize the benefits of the financial advice relationship. Our end-goal is to help investors make informed decisions and achieve their long-term financial goals.

Brandes Investment Partners & Co. is the manager of the Bridgehouse Funds. Securities of the Bridgehouse Funds are available through registered dealers only and not available through Bridgehouse. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

