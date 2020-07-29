+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
29.07.2020 14:58:00

Bridge Bank Extends Venture Term Loan to Deep Lens, Inc.

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Bank today announced it has extended a venture term loan to Deep Lens, a Columbus, Ohio-based software company focused on accelerating clinical trial recruitment for the best-suited cancer patients to compress study timelines and bring game-changing therapies to market sooner.  The company is venture-backed by Northpond Ventures, Sierra Ventures, Rev1 Ventures, and Tamarind Hill.

"We view this additional financing as a vote of confidence for our business strategy as we continue to grow and expand," said Simon Arkell, president & co-founder of Deep Lens. "Success requires teamwork and we're delighted to have a business partner like Bridge Bank. The Bridge team really took the time to understand our business proposition."

"Deep Lens has developed a highly disruptive solution for rapid patient identification in clinical trials," said Mark Breneman, senior vice president in Bridge Bank's Technology Banking Group. "We're very pleased to be working with the Deep Lens team and look forward to supporting their continued growth as they deploy a solution that will truly save lives."

About Bridge Bank
Bridge Bank, a division of Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients realize their ambitions. Founded in 2001 in Silicon Valley, Bridge Bank offers a better way to bank for small-market and middle-market businesses across many industries, as well as emerging technology companies and the private equity community. Geared to serving both venture-backed and non-venture-backed companies, Bridge Bank delivers a broad scope of financial solutions including capital, equipment and working capital credit facilities, venture debt, treasury management, asset-based lending, SBA and commercial real estate loans, ESOP finance and a full line of international products and services. Based in San Jose, Bridge Bank has 16 offices in major markets across the country along with Western Alliance Bank's powerful array of specialized financial services. Western Alliance Bank is the primary subsidiary of Phoenix-based Western Alliance Bancorporation. One of the country's top-performing banking companies, Western Alliance has ranked in the top 10 on the Forbes "Best Banks in America" list for five consecutive years, 2016-2020, and was named #1 best-performing of the 50 largest public U.S. banks for 2019 by S&P Global Market Intelligence. For more information, visit bridgebank.com. 

About Deep Lens
Deep Lens is a software company focused on a groundbreaking approach to faster recruitment of the best-suited cancer patients to clinical trials. By identifying patients at the time of diagnosis and combining lab, EMR and genomic data, VIPER, Deep Lens' integrated cloud platform, provides care teams with visibility and workflows to accelerate recruitment and compress study timelines to bring game-changing therapies to market sooner. Growing with sponsors, providers and strategic partners, Deep Lens challenges the status quo so that patients can get the therapies they want and deserve. Based in Columbus Ohio, Deep Lens is growing with major biopharma, provider and strategic partners to challenge the clinical trial recruitment status quo and has been named most recently to the inaugural Digital Health 150 ranking, showcasing the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world and the 90+ Startups in Healthcare by CB Insights. For more information, visit deeplens.ai or connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

 

