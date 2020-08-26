Bridal Parties Offered Unique New Beach Club Spa Party Experience At Velas Vallarta

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For its 2020/21 weddings, Velas Vallarta invites couples and their compadres to enjoy a new Beach Club Spa Party offering, complete with personalized astrology readings, yoga class, rejuvenating facials and manicures, and even a special shaman blessing for the wedding couple. Additional wellness amenities for pre-nuptial relaxation ranging from Vitamin C shots and fresh juice bar to the resort collection's signature wheatgrass margarita and an assortment of healthy brunch canapés are also included for one hour complimentary.

The party's location is Velas Vallarta's sister resort Casa Velas' exclusive Beach Club. Guests of the Beach Club Spa Party will enjoy exclusive use of the Beach Club for 4 hours. Overlooking the Banderas Bay, the Beach Club features:



an infinity pool;

jacuzzi;

cabanas and chaise loungers;

an air-conditioned game room with pool table;

and more.

Following the party, a romantic dinner on Velas Vallarta's jetty awaits the betrothed. Afterwards, the wedding couple will enjoy an ultra-pampering moonlight massage under the stars, accompanied by soothing sounds of the night tide rolling in, sparking wine and chocolate-covered strawberries.

The Beach Club Spa Party costs $2,000 USD for up to 20 people. Additional persons can be added for $100 USD per person. The experience, due to availability depending on the season, is valid two days before the wedding date with a minimum room block of 15 suites for three nights.

For reservations or more information, please call 1-888-407-4869 or visit http://www.velasvallarta.com.

About Velas Vallarta

Velas Vallarta is an all-inclusive family resort located on 10 oceanfront acres with lush gardens in Puerto Vallarta. Situated on the emerald waters of Banderas Bay, Velas Vallarta features 345 suites, Convention Center, swimming pools, AMET Spa along with seaside cabins, fitness center, multiple restaurants, and an inviting lounge with live music. Nightly theme dinners and local specialties are sure to please even the most discerning palates, and suite service is available around the clock. Guests can choose from an original array of activities and events, from Straw Mosaics to Mexican fiestas. The Kids' Club welcomes children under 13 with supervised activities like mini mariachi and sand sculpture. In addition, the resort's commitment to environmental sustainability is certified Gold by EarthCheck. Eduardo Vela Ruiz, founder and president of Velas Resorts, operates Velas Resorts with brother Juan Vela, vice president of Velas Resorts, by his side. Explore tips, recipes, lifestyle and travel trends, and the latest news about Velas Resorts on the digital mag: http://www.velasmagazine.com.

