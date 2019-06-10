10.06.2019 22:02:00

BRIC Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market by Modality, End User - Global Forecast to 2024

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05781523/?utm_source=PRN

Diagnostic imaging is the use of electromagnetic radiation in combination with other technologies by employing diagnostic imaging devices, to produce images of internal human body structures in order to diagnose accurately. The BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market is projected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2024 from USD 5.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2019 to 2024. The major factors driving the growth of the BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market include the rising burden of target diseases and increasing investments, funds, and grants for the modernization of imaging facilities.

The MRI systems segment accounted for the largest share of the BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market in 2018.
On the basis of modality, the BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market is segmented into MRI systems, ultrasound systems, CT scanners, X-ray imaging systems, nuclear imaging systems, and mammography systems.In 2018, the MRI systems segment accounted for the largest share of this market.

Advances in technology such as superconducting (SC) magnets, open architecture, high-field MRI, and software applications; growing awareness about the benefits of early diagnosis; and rising healthcare expenditure in emerging BRIC countries fueled the adoption of MRI systems. On the other hand, high costs of MRI scanners, hospital budget cuts, and incompatibility of MRI machines for imaging in some patients may hinder the growth momentum of this market.

The mammography systems segment to register the highest growth in the BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market during the forecast period.
The mammography systems segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for minimally invasive diagnostic imaging procedures; increasing funding from governments, key players, and private organizations; and increasing awareness among women regarding the benefits of early diagnosis of breast cancer are driving the growth of this market.

China is anticipated to register significant growth over the forecast period of 2019–2024.
The BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market is segmented into four major countries, namely, Brazil, Russia, India, and China.China is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The increasing burden of target diseases and growing preference for advanced diagnostic techniques among healthcare professionals in the country are the key contributing factors for the growth of this market.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 25%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 45%
• By Designation: C-level - 26%, Director-level - 30%, and Others -44%
• By Country: India - 34%, China - 26%, Brazil - 23%, and Russia - 17%

The major players in the market include GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Carestream Health, Inc. (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Allengers (India), CURA Healthcare (India), Neusoft Corporation (China), NP JSC Amico (Russia), SONTU Medical Imaging Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), and United Imaging Healthcare Co, Ltd. (China), among others.

Research Coverage
This report studies the BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market based on modality, end user, and country.The report also studies factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges affecting market growth.

It also provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main countries.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market shares of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views.It also analyzes the competitive landscape; and high-growth countries and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05781523/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bric-diagnostic-imaging-equipment-market-by-modality-end-user---global-forecast-to-2024-300864633.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

07.06.19
EZB-Schwenk sollte Gold langfristig Auftrieb geben
07.06.19
SMI: Was geht jetzt noch?
07.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Deutsche Lufthansa, Daimler, Bayer
07.06.19
Vontobel: derimail - Neue Autocall BRCs in Zeichnung
07.06.19
SMI verkürzt Abstand zum Allzeithoch
07.06.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Dieser Widerstand hat es in sich / Geberit – Reicht das schon aus?
03.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.06.19
Schroders: Amazon, der Klima-Champion?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Bulle Novogratz: Der Bitcoin wird in dieser Range konsolidieren
Rohstoffexperte: Ab welchem Preis man wieder Gold kaufen sollte
Wie können Investoren ihr Portfolio am besten absichern?
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Die Exfrau vom Amazon-Chef möchte die Hälfte ihres Vermögens spenden
Hype um vegane Burger: Beyond Meat-Aktie entfacht Kursfeuerwerk
Warum Anleger bei der Aurora Cannabis-Aktie vorsichtig sein sollten
Kramp-Karrenbauer konkretisiert Forderung nach Regeln im Internet
Wie Kryptowährungen wie Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co. am Sonntag notieren
Studie deckt auf: Bitcoin kaum in Gebrauch

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich höher ins Pfingstwochenende
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten vor dem langen Wochenende Zuschläge.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB