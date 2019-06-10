BRIC Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market by Modality, End User - Global Forecast to 2024

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05781523/?utm_source=PRN



Diagnostic imaging is the use of electromagnetic radiation in combination with other technologies by employing diagnostic imaging devices, to produce images of internal human body structures in order to diagnose accurately. The BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market is projected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2024 from USD 5.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2019 to 2024. The major factors driving the growth of the BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market include the rising burden of target diseases and increasing investments, funds, and grants for the modernization of imaging facilities.



The MRI systems segment accounted for the largest share of the BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market in 2018.

On the basis of modality, the BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market is segmented into MRI systems, ultrasound systems, CT scanners, X-ray imaging systems, nuclear imaging systems, and mammography systems.In 2018, the MRI systems segment accounted for the largest share of this market.



Advances in technology such as superconducting (SC) magnets, open architecture, high-field MRI, and software applications; growing awareness about the benefits of early diagnosis; and rising healthcare expenditure in emerging BRIC countries fueled the adoption of MRI systems. On the other hand, high costs of MRI scanners, hospital budget cuts, and incompatibility of MRI machines for imaging in some patients may hinder the growth momentum of this market.



The mammography systems segment to register the highest growth in the BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market during the forecast period.

The mammography systems segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for minimally invasive diagnostic imaging procedures; increasing funding from governments, key players, and private organizations; and increasing awareness among women regarding the benefits of early diagnosis of breast cancer are driving the growth of this market.



China is anticipated to register significant growth over the forecast period of 2019–2024.

The BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market is segmented into four major countries, namely, Brazil, Russia, India, and China.China is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The increasing burden of target diseases and growing preference for advanced diagnostic techniques among healthcare professionals in the country are the key contributing factors for the growth of this market.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 25%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 45%

• By Designation: C-level - 26%, Director-level - 30%, and Others -44%

• By Country: India - 34%, China - 26%, Brazil - 23%, and Russia - 17%



The major players in the market include GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Carestream Health, Inc. (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Allengers (India), CURA Healthcare (India), Neusoft Corporation (China), NP JSC Amico (Russia), SONTU Medical Imaging Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), and United Imaging Healthcare Co, Ltd. (China), among others.



Research Coverage

This report studies the BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market based on modality, end user, and country.The report also studies factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges affecting market growth.



It also provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main countries.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market shares of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views.It also analyzes the competitive landscape; and high-growth countries and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05781523/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bric-diagnostic-imaging-equipment-market-by-modality-end-user---global-forecast-to-2024-300864633.html

SOURCE Reportlinker