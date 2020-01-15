+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.01.2020 08:30:00

Brian Loar appointed President C-RAD North America

C-RAD today announces that Brian Loar has been appointed President C-RAD North America, effective immediately. In his capacity he will join C-RAD’s group management team.

Brian Loar has 22 years’ experience within radiation therapy in different sales leadership roles in North America. Most recently he held the position as Vice President Sales, North America for Varian a manufacturer of linear accelerators and software solutions. Prior to joining Varian, he was holding a position as Director of Sales for the US based company Calypso Medical. Calypso had been acquired by Varian in 2010. Brian started his career within radiation therapy for Sun Nuclear, a provider for Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance solutions. Brian holds a degree in Finance from the University of Central Florida and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Florida.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Alphabet Inc. (A) / Microsoft Corp. 51176632 60.00 % 10.00 %
ABB N / Logitech / Swatch Group I 51176633 69.00 % 8.80 %
Lonza Group N / Sonova Hldg. AG / Straumann Hldg. AG / Vifor Pharma AG 51176634 59.00 % 7.75 %

Brian will have the business responsibility for C-RAD in North America, covering sales, application, service and installation. In this role Brian reports directly to Tim Thurn, CEO and President C-RAD AB.

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of Brian for this position. He has very good understanding of the North American radiation therapy market, a long track record in building teams to drive commercial success.” says Tim Thurn, CEO C-RAD AB, "C-RAD has an opportunity to develop our business in North America, both through our partnership and our direct sales.”

Brian Loar comments "I am excited to join the leader in Radiation Therapy Motion Management and their passion for redefining the precision & safety in advanced Radiation Therapy.  It is an honor to lead and support a very talented North America team focused on customer success and the patients they serve.”

Brian is succeeding Bill Dowd in this position, who will leave C-RAD after almost four years.

Tim Thurn continues: "I want to thank Bill for his service to C-RAD. He established C-RAD in North America and helped to develop the business in a very important growth phase. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

About C-RAD

C-RAD develops innovative solutions for use in advanced radiation therapy. The C-RAD group offers products and solutions for patient positioning, tumor localization and radiation treatment systems. All product development is conducted in three fully owned subsidiaries: C-RAD Positioning AB, C-RAD Imaging AB and C-RAD Innovation AB, all of which are located in Uppsala, Sweden. C-RAD has established three companies for direct sales: C-RAD Inc. in the US, C-RAD GmbH in Germany and C-RAD (Shanghai) Medical Device Co Ltd in China. Cyrpa International SPRL, a Franco-Belgian laser company, is a wholly owned subsidiary whose operations are integrated. C-RAD AB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
For more information on C-RAD, please visit http://www.c-rad.com

For further information:
Tim Thurn, CEO C-RAD AB, Phone +46-18-666930, Email investors@c-rad.com

Attachment

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu C-Rad AB -B-mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu C-Rad AB -B-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14.01.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14.01.20
Preiskorrektur bei Gold setzt sich fort
14.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Geberit AG, Clariant AG, ABB Ltd
14.01.20
Vontobel: derimail - Tiefer Bezugspreis anstelle Barriere
14.01.20
SMI-Anleger bleiben zurückhaltend
13.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.01.20
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:30
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Europäische Gewerbeimmobilien
14.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Asiatische Aktien
13.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Aktien Schwellenländer
mehr
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

C-Rad AB -B- 49.00 -1.01% C-Rad AB -B-

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Bis 2025 könnte der Goldpreis bei dieser Höchstmarke stehen
Lindt&Sprüngli wächst 2019 im Rahmen der Erwartungen - Aktie profitiert
Bitcoin steigt auf höchsten Stand seit November
Bossard-Aktie bricht ein: Bossard wächst 2019 nur dank Übernahmen
IPO in Planung: Bitcoin Suisse strebt an die Börse
Wall Street schliesst uneinheitlich -- SMI letztlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Tag nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Analyst: Deshalb können Anleger in 2020 eine Rally des britischen Pfund erwarten
Aphria-Aktie bricht ein: Umsatzsprung überzeugt Anleger nicht
Franken steigt zum Euro zeitweise auf Hoch seit 2017 - Euro zum Dollar tiefer
Top-Ten bei Shortsellern: Die SIX-Aktien, die am häufigsten leerverkauft werden

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI vorbörslich wenig bewegt -- DAX etwas tiefer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische Markt weist zur Wochenmitte vorbörslich einen minimalen Verlust aus. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer präsentiert sich vor Handelsbeginn mit roten Vorzeichen. An den Märkten in Fernost werden am Mittwoch Abschläge verbucht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;