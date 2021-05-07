BRG Expands Central Market Ecommerce Platform with FedEx Integration and Product Expansion

ISLIP, N.Y., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BRG announces an expansion to its ecommerce platform, Central Market by BRG, with amoving to nationwide distribution and an expanded product line.

More than just a restaurant group, Bohlsen Restaurant Group is centered around innovation, elevated cuisine and quality experiences founded in the spirit of family. Their doors have been open for over 20 years celebrating with top-notch steak, seafood and sushi in celebrated locations like Prime – An American Kitchen and Bar, Tellers – An American Chophouse and H2O Seafood and Sushi.

A symbol of the fine-dining-for-the-home model of the future, Central Market represents the next generation of BRG. When the brand launched last summer to immediate positive feedback, BRG found their customers wanted the same luxury experience they received in their restaurants, but on their own time and location. Always committed to listening to their customers, Bohlsen set a goal to create that same experience for the home and set to work on building the strategy to grow a national brand.

"Adding a direct-to-consumer shipping capability is the next step in creating a seamless environment that allows our customers to experience our special occasion meals where and when they want," say owners Kurt and Michael Bohlsen, Owners. "Our new shipping service is just one more way we are redefining the Bohlsen Restaurant Group customer experience, onsite and in the home."

With a continued focus on the customer and BRG's well known high standards of quality, BRG made the unique decision to create the ship integration themselves. The internal team customized the Central Market platform to work for their business infrastructure and manages the platform and operations end to end.

To prepare for the expansion, the team created a refined website, all new packaging and took account of their product selection. The culinary team evaluated their offerings for optimal ability to be shipped, tweaking menus and completely redefining packaging to ensure the kits arrive as perfect as they left the kitchen. For Mother's Day the team created their first shippable gift option; the new "Sweet Treat Gift Box". Late spring product expansion includes special culinary inspired gifts for Father's Day, a summer beach-to-boat experience and wine and beer partnerships.

Crafted by the acclaimed team of chefs behind Prime, Tellers and H2O, Central Market translates BRG's unique culinary culture—and delivers that fine dining experience to the home. High quality, hand-selected dishes, representing some of the restaurants most popular dishes, easy to follow instructions and pre-portioned ingredients are the brands trademark. Central Market represents a new breed of luxury epicurean experiences, meeting the shifting demands of consumer preferences; real, fresh high-end food cooked by a talented chef from scratch.

With Central Market, BRG has created more than just a meal kit company; they've wrapped years of experience into one beautiful box, making enjoying luxury dining experiences at home a reality, no matter where you live.

