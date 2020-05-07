Brevitest Technologies Becomes First Remote Resident of Baltimore's LaunchPort™ Manufacturing Accelerator

BALTIMORE, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The LaunchPort™ announced today that Brevitest Technologies (Houston, Texas, http://www.brevitest.com) will become the latest out-of-state company to partner with the device accelerator located in the Port Covington region of Baltimore's Inner Harbor.

Brevitest has developed a point-of-care analyzer capable of accurately performing enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISAs), the gold standard for measuring concentrations of molecules in solution. Unlike ELISAs done in laboratories, the technology is portable with a run time of less than 15 minutes. Developed as a platform technology, capable of performing a wide variety of tests with laboratory-quality sensitivity and specificity, the assays are targeted at numerous clinical, forensic, environmental and lifestyle applications. The newest version of the device is currently undergoing review to allow rapid point-of-care COVID-19 testing.

The unique nature of the relationship – which involves both LaunchPort and Engineering Medical Systems – gives Brevitest immediate access to design control and manufacturing protocols that will allow their internal development team to convert the functional prototypes to a marketable product in a little over a month. Simultaneously, those reviews are preparing the product for the eventual broader launch into opioid testing and other infectious diseases.

Robert Storey, Managing Partner of The LaunchPort™, noted that Brevitest is a portfolio company of Fannin Innovation Studio (fannininnovation.com), a life sciences venture development firm that was the brainchild of Leo Linbeck, CEO of Houston's Aquinas Companies. Storey commented, "Fannin has put together a portfolio of therapeutics and devices technologies that have come out of the Houston medical ecosystem and they bring a creative approach to venture development. We feel the LaunchPort concept is equally innovative and we've been looking for ways to collaborate for a number of years. We're excited at this first step, particularly in an area that is so crucial to our current fight against the pandemic."

About Brevitest (Houston, TX)

Founded in 2013, Brevitest Technologies is an early-stage life sciences company that has developed a biomedical assay platform technology to perform ELISAs in a microfluidic environment. The patented technology has been developed to function as a point-of-care device in a clinician's office or as a rapid, low-labor assay in a certified lab. Using their specialized microfluidic cartridges, Brevitest can run a fully automated, quantitative assay in under 15 minutes.

About The LaunchPort™ (Port Covington, Baltimore, MD)

The LaunchPort™ (http://www.thelaunchport.com) is a manufacturing accelerator that allows Medtech start-ups and emerging technology developers the ability to co-locate at an experienced, regulated manufacturing center. Located at the "City Garage" in Baltimore's Port Covington, it is in close proximity to two of the Country's premier medical schools (Johns Hopkins and University of Maryland) and at the center of the Nation's largest urban investment project.

About Engineered Medical Systems (Indianapolis, IN; Baltimore, MD; Penang, Malaysia)

Established in 1986, Engineered Medical Systems (http://www.engmedsys.com), does contract manufacturing and private label medical devices for a variety of private and multi-national medical devices manufacturers and distributors. Engineered Medical Systems - Malaysia in Penang, Malaysia was established in 2014 to support international products and markets. All EMS facilities are ISO-13485 certified facilities.

A sister company of EMS, Pulmodyne, Inc., develops, markets and sells a proprietary line of products in the Critical Care, Airway Management and Emergency markets, with a worldwide sales network of over 70 global distributors and 15 domestic distributors.

