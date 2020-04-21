Brenntag Expands Distribution Agreement with Arkema for Epoxides in the United States

READING, Pa., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Effective December 1st, 2019, Brenntag is now a distributor for epoxidized soybean oil and other specialty epoxides sold under the trade names Vikoflex® and Vikolox®.

Vikoflex® is a line of epoxy plasticizers made from renewable resources and can be used as acid scavengers, additives, reactive diluents, and viscosity modifiers. The manufacturing process for Vikoflex® uses soybean oil and other vegetable oils as the key raw materials. Vikolox® can be used in many different applications such as acid scavengers, functional intermediates, and reactive diluents.

"The synergistic relationship between Arkema and Brenntag Specialties will deliver a valuable offering to the CASE marketplace," explained Linda Myrick, General Manager for Arkema's Oxygénés and Derivatives in North America. "Brenntag Specialties has a strong presence within the CASE markets. They have the resources and expertise necessary to ensure end users get the most from our Epoxide product ranges. This positions them to support development of new Vikoflex® and Vikolox® products with national coverage, logistics efficiencies, digital marketing, and technical capabilities," Myrick explained. "As such, with Arkema's commitment to safety, operational, and commercial excellence, it is poised to support Brenntag Specialties' skills and capabilities."

Located close to soybean oil producers in Blooming Prairie, MN, Arkema has been developing new uses for epoxides since the 1960s. This plant produces more than two dozen finished products, many of which are green, sustainable, and support the local economy by utilizing soybean oil from Midwest growers.

"We are excited to expand our relationship with Arkema to include their specialty epoxides for the coating, adhesive, sealant, and elastomer markets. The Vikoflex® and Vikolox® line of specialty epoxides contain a selection of plasticizers, intermediates, and reactive diluents which enable our customers to formulate in-line with trends toward greener and renewable chemistry," says Ted Davlantes, Vice President Coatings & Construction, Brenntag North America. "This adds to our growth strategy in the coatings and construction industry while offering products for a greener and sustainable future."

About Brenntag:

Brenntag is the global market leader in chemical and ingredients distribution. We connect our suppliers and customers in value-adding partnerships. Our more than 16,600 employees provide tailor-made application, marketing and supply chain solutions. Technical and formulation support, market, industry and regulatory expertise as well as advanced digital tools are just some examples of our services that are aiming to create an excellent customer experience. Our full-line portfolio comprises specialty and industrial chemicals and ingredients of a world-class supplier base. Building on its long-standing experience, unmatched global reach and local excellence, Brenntag works closely alongside its partners to make their business more successful. We are committed to contribute towards greater sustainability in our own business and the industries we serve, and to achieve sustainable profitable growth. Headquartered in Essen (Germany) and with regional headquarters in Philadelphia, Houston and Singapore, Brenntag operates a unique global network with more than 580 locations in 76 countries and generated sales of EUR 12.6 billion (USD 14.8 billion) in 2018. Brenntag shares are traded at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (BNR).

About Arkema Inc:

A designer of materials and innovative solutions, Arkema shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer performance. Their balanced business portfolio spans high-performance materials, industrial specialties and coating solutions. Their globally recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets they serve. Reporting annual sales of €8.7 billion ($9.7 billion) in 2019, they employ approximately 20,500 people worldwide and operate in close to 55 countries. There are committed to active engagement with all our stakeholders. Their research centers in North America, France and Asia concentrate on advances in bio-based products, new energies, water management, electronic solutions, lightweight materials and design, home efficiency and insulation.

In the United States, Arkema Inc., is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, and has over two dozen facilities throughout the country, supplying industry with specialized solutions and improved applications.

For more information on Arkema, please visit https://www.arkema-americas.com/en/

