SMI 10’937 0.5%  SPI 13’647 0.5%  Dow 31’458 0.1%  DAX 14’109 0.4%  Euro 1.0803 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’734 1.0%  Gold 1’819 -0.2%  Bitcoin 43’172 -0.7%  Dollar 0.8902 -0.1%  Öl 63.2 0.8% 
15.02.2021 19:19:00

Breg and Club Warehouse Launch Partnership in Australia

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Breg, Inc., a leading orthopedic bracing and billing services company, announced today that it has partnered with Australian-based distributor Club Warehouse to expand delivery of its premium, high-value orthopedic products in the Australian market. Beginning February 15, 2021, Breg will offer its products to orthopedic practices and sports organizations across the continent, including the Australian Football League (AFL), National Rugby League (NRL) and Rugby Union Clubs.

Breg Inc., Carlsbad, CA (PRNewsFoto/Breg, Inc.)

Breg Partners with Club Warehouse to Expand Orthopedic Product Offering to Australia's Elite Sports Organizations

"Club Warehouse not only has an impressive roster of customers that includes some of Australia's most elite athletes – its team also shares our core values, centered on excellent customer service and enhanced patient care," said Bianca Flikweert, Breg's international director of sales.

Club Warehouse's product portfolio extends from simple first aid needs to pharmacy, sports performance, and physiotherapy supplies, as well as sophisticated sports recovery equipment. To learn more about Breg's full product portfolio, visit Breg.com. 

"Breg's bracing and cold therapy products are considered among the highest quality and highest value in our field," said Club Warehouse Owner Ian Patrick. "We are thrilled to partner with Breg to expand availability to patients and providers across Australia."

About Breg
Breg makes orthopedic bracing and devices, but more than that, the company makes durable medical equipment dispensement easier for our customers every step of the way, from hurt to healthy. Breg is committed to supporting practitioners through comprehensive partnerships, supporting patients with high-quality products and services, and delivering seamless support to facilities navigating the complexities of modern healthcare.

As the largest U.S. provider of cold therapy devices and second largest domestic provider of orthopedic bracing, Breg provides products to millions of patients annually. Founded in 1989, Breg is based in Carlsbad, Calif., and is a company of Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry. Visit www.breg.com.

About Club Warehouse
Established in the 1990s, Club Warehouse has become Australia's leading distributor of sports medical and physiotherapy supplies. The company has built a reputation of excellence around product knowledge, service and value on a comprehensive range of products.

Over the past 20 years, they have established strong relationships with some of the world's leading brands and manufacturers, as well as many of Australia's elite sporting codes and clubs, and national teams including:

  • AFL
  • NRL
  • Rugby Union
  • A League
  • Cricket
  • Cricket Australia,  Bangladesh Cricket
  • Football (Soccer) Socceroos, Matilda's
  • Netball Australia

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breg-and-club-warehouse-launch-partnership-in-australia-301228378.html

SOURCE Breg, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 12.69
2.92 %
UBS Group 13.95
1.82 %
LafargeHolcim 50.84
1.78 %
Swiss Life Hldg 441.90
1.28 %
Swiss Re 84.96
1.26 %
Alcon 66.64
0.21 %
Nestle 100.86
0.14 %
Roche Hldg G 313.20
0.00 %
Lonza Grp 609.00
-0.16 %
Givaudan 3’626.00
-0.79 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:41
Frühlingsgefühle im tiefsten Winter
11:42
Vontobel: derimail - Neue (Callable-) BRCs auf Chipentwickler
09:04
SMI setzt Gewinnserie fort
12.02.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Temenos Group
12.02.21
China – in den Portfolios untergewichtet!? | BX Swiss TV
11.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Enel SpA, ING Groep NV, RWE AG
mehr

Inside Fonds

12.02.21
Schroders: Wie steht es um Bidens Klima- und Sozialagenda?
11.02.21
Schroders: Welche Bedeutung hat Infrastruktur bei einer nachhaltigen Erholung?
10.02.21
Schroders: Wie Data Science nachhaltige Anleger unterstützt
mehr

Erst 3 Wochen nach Amtsantritt von Joe Biden fand ein erstes Gespräch mit dem chinesischen Präsidenten Xi Jinping statt. Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie klärt über die angesprochen brisanten Themen zwischen den beiden Grossmächten bei BX Swiss TV auf. Weiter erläutert er im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, warum China in den Portfolios vieler Anleger noch untergewichtet ist und ob dies einer Anpassung bedarf.

China – in den Portfolios untergewichtet!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Analyst: GameStop war ein "idiotischer Short" - zweifelt Fähigkeiten der Hedgefonds an
UBS-Aktie in Grün: UBS ernennt Robert Karofsky zum alleinigen Präsidenten der Investment Bank
Plant Tesla eine milliardenschwere Absicherung? Kriegskasse könnte Wachstumsaussichten langfristig sichern
Vivendi-Aktie +20%: Vivendi will Universal Music bis Ende 2021 an die Börse bringen
SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX im Plus -- US-Handel ruht -- Nikkei klettert letztlich kräftig - China im Feiertag
Basilea-Aktie steigt: Basilea verkauft chinesisches F&E-Tochterunternehmen an US-Konzern PHT
Novartis will weiter nur ergänzend zukaufen - Aktie fester
KW 6: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Sammelstiftung Vita erzielt 2020 Anlagerendite von 5,5 Prozent - Zurich-Aktie fester
Bitcoin springt auf neue Höhen - Kleinanleger wagen dennoch den Einstieg

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX im Plus -- US-Handel ruht -- Nikkei klettert letztlich kräftig - China im Feiertag
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart mit positiver Tendenz. Der DAX wies grüne Vorzeichen aus. An den US-Börsen ruht der Handel zum Wochenbeginn feiertagsbedingt. Am Montag ging es in Japan aufwärts, während die Börsen in China geschlossen blieben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit