|
15.02.2021 19:19:00
Breg and Club Warehouse Launch Partnership in Australia
CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Breg, Inc., a leading orthopedic bracing and billing services company, announced today that it has partnered with Australian-based distributor Club Warehouse to expand delivery of its premium, high-value orthopedic products in the Australian market. Beginning February 15, 2021, Breg will offer its products to orthopedic practices and sports organizations across the continent, including the Australian Football League (AFL), National Rugby League (NRL) and Rugby Union Clubs.
Breg Partners with Club Warehouse to Expand Orthopedic Product Offering to Australia's Elite Sports Organizations
"Club Warehouse not only has an impressive roster of customers that includes some of Australia's most elite athletes – its team also shares our core values, centered on excellent customer service and enhanced patient care," said Bianca Flikweert, Breg's international director of sales.
Club Warehouse's product portfolio extends from simple first aid needs to pharmacy, sports performance, and physiotherapy supplies, as well as sophisticated sports recovery equipment. To learn more about Breg's full product portfolio, visit Breg.com.
"Breg's bracing and cold therapy products are considered among the highest quality and highest value in our field," said Club Warehouse Owner Ian Patrick. "We are thrilled to partner with Breg to expand availability to patients and providers across Australia."
About Breg
Breg makes orthopedic bracing and devices, but more than that, the company makes durable medical equipment dispensement easier for our customers every step of the way, from hurt to healthy. Breg is committed to supporting practitioners through comprehensive partnerships, supporting patients with high-quality products and services, and delivering seamless support to facilities navigating the complexities of modern healthcare.
As the largest U.S. provider of cold therapy devices and second largest domestic provider of orthopedic bracing, Breg provides products to millions of patients annually. Founded in 1989, Breg is based in Carlsbad, Calif., and is a company of Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry. Visit www.breg.com.
About Club Warehouse
Established in the 1990s, Club Warehouse has become Australia's leading distributor of sports medical and physiotherapy supplies. The company has built a reputation of excellence around product knowledge, service and value on a comprehensive range of products.
Over the past 20 years, they have established strong relationships with some of the world's leading brands and manufacturers, as well as many of Australia's elite sporting codes and clubs, and national teams including:
- AFL
- NRL
- Rugby Union
- A League
- Cricket
- Cricket Australia, Bangladesh Cricket
- Football (Soccer) Socceroos, Matilda's
- Netball Australia
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breg-and-club-warehouse-launch-partnership-in-australia-301228378.html
SOURCE Breg, Inc.
Inside (Anzeige)
Erst 3 Wochen nach Amtsantritt von Joe Biden fand ein erstes Gespräch mit dem chinesischen Präsidenten Xi Jinping statt. Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie klärt über die angesprochen brisanten Themen zwischen den beiden Grossmächten bei BX Swiss TV auf. Weiter erläutert er im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, warum China in den Portfolios vieler Anleger noch untergewichtet ist und ob dies einer Anpassung bedarf.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX im Plus -- US-Handel ruht -- Nikkei klettert letztlich kräftig - China im Feiertag
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart mit positiver Tendenz. Der DAX wies grüne Vorzeichen aus. An den US-Börsen ruht der Handel zum Wochenbeginn feiertagsbedingt. Am Montag ging es in Japan aufwärts, während die Börsen in China geschlossen blieben.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}