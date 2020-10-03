Breaux Petroleum Products And CITGO Announce Partnership To Support Lake Charles Recovery

LAKE CHARLES, La., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Breaux Petroleum Products and CITGO have announced a partnership that has supplied frontline workers with a truckload of Mystik Bar & Chain Lubricant and Mystik JT-4 Lawn & Garden 2 Cycle Engine Oil as part of their continued effort to support relief and recovery efforts from the impact of Hurricane Laura.

Breaux Petroleum is partnering with CITGO to aid massive, ongoing clean-up efforts in the wake of the category 4 storm, which came ashore August 27th. Breaux Petroleum will distribute the lubricant and oil donations to local fire departments in Lake Charles, Westlake and Sulphur, and other non-profit relief organizations including the Cajun Navy, a volunteer operation of private boat owners who participate in rescue and recovery efforts in the area. Surplus lubricants and oil are reserved for equipment like chainsaws, trimmers, and blowers that local utility and tree service companies use to clean up debris and speed up the recovery process.

"Our goal is to provide emergency responders with the products they need to work toward relief and recovery from Hurricane Laura," said Blake Breaux, executive vice president of Breaux Petroleum Products. "We are grateful for this partnership with CITGO that will enable us to distribute supplies at no charge and to help our community get back on its feet more quickly."

About Breaux Petroleum Products

Founded in 1922 in Lockport, Louisiana, Breaux Petroleum Products is an established distributor of quality fuels and lubricants for the energy, automotive, marine, industrial and agricultural sectors. In addition to quality products, Breaux Petroleum offers a wide variety of services including delivery, oil analysis, lubrication optimization and management, filtration, varnish mitigation, hurricane preparedness and more. Breaux Petroleum has supplied essential workers with fuel after past hurricanes that hit the Gulf Coast of Louisiana.

About CITGO

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry with a well-known brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Corpus Christi, Texas; Lake Charles, La.; and Lemont, Ill., and wholly and/or jointly owns 42 terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,400 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO is ranked as the sixth-largest, and one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products and supplies a network of approximately 4,600 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breaux-petroleum-products-and-citgo-announce-partnership-to-support-lake-charles-recovery-301145101.html

SOURCE CITGO Corporation