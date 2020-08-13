+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
Breathe® Household Cleaning and Hand Sanitizer now available at Amazon and Walmart

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starco Brands (OTC: STCB), a consumer packaged goods company focused on cutting edge and behavior changing products, is proud to announce that their Breathe® product line of spray hand sanitizers and household cleaners are now available to purchase online from Amazon and Walmart.

Breathe® Hand Sanitizer Spray (PRNewsfoto/Starco Brands)

Central to the Breathe® aerosol line is a hand sanitizer spray containing 75 per cent alcohol that covers large areas of skin quickly and minimizes human-to-human contact. The patent-pending sanitizer was developed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and provides much-needed reassurance to consumers seeking a product they can trust in a market which has been swamped by dangerous unlicensed products.

The Breathe® line was approved for sale by Amazon after undergoing a 60 day approval process to provide safe and best in class products amid increased levels of scrutiny.

CEO of Starco Brands, Ross Sklar, said: "Consumers need to be able to have trust and certainty about the products they are buying, especially when many products are being recalled for unsafe ingredients. Our products are made in a pharmaceutical facility that is compliant with the FDA under the CFR210/211 monograph. We are proud that our patent-pending Breathe® hand sanitizer is able to provide people a safe and efficacious innovative sanitizing solution in these difficult times. The Starco labs have been working overtime to invent behavior-changing technologies and brands, at a time when cutting-edge solutions are so desperately needed for consumer use."

The Breathe® fragrance free hand sanitizer is child resistant with a twist-locking spray tip and can be used in a wide variety of settings, including households, hospitals, healthcare facilities, airports, transportation terminals, hotels and other institutions.

A First Responder nomination link has been set up on the breathesanitizer.com website to donate product to those making a difference out there.

Powered by nitrogen and compressed air, the Breathe® household cleaning aerosol cleaning line is a game changer in this market, being the only aerosol line to ever receive approval by the EPA's Safer Choice program and to win the Safer Choice Partner of the Year.

The line includes a furniture polish, multi-purpose cleaner, a stainless steel polish and a bathroom cleaner.

The Breathe Hand Sanitizing Spray and Breathe Household Cleaning line have both earned the Good Housekeeping Seal as well – a symbol of trust and reliability for millions of consumers since 1909, after being evaluated and tested by chemists and scientists to ensure the products performed as expected.

The products are available to buy online at www.breathesanitizer.com, www.breathecleaning.com, www.amazon.com, www.walmart.com as well as Home Depot, Lowe's, and many other retailers nationwide.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands (OTC: STCB) is an innovative branded consumer packaged goods company focused on technological innovation that changes the current landscape for the better. Starco Brands invents cutting edge brands that change our behavior. Starco Brands is a public company for the public and develops products across a variety of categories including: Household Cleaning, Personal Care, OTC, Food, Beverage & Spirits and DIY Hardware. For more information about Starco Brands, please visit www.starcobrands.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1227759/Breathe_Hand_Sanitizer_Spray.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breathe-household-cleaning-and-hand-sanitizer-now-available-at-amazon-and-walmart-301111804.html

SOURCE Starco Brands

