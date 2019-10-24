Breaking down Barriers to Hearing Loss Awareness: x Celebrates 200 Champions!

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HearStrong celebrated a phenomenal milestone. The non-profit foundation recognized its strong community of more than 200 hearing loss advocates at a special event in Nashville, Tennessee.

HearStrong was founded in 2013 with a vision to radically change the general public's perception of hearing loss and hearing aids. By telling the stories of remarkable people with hearing loss and celebrating them as Champions, the organization empowers the 38 million Americans with untreated hearing loss to take action.

Emily Jones, a pediatric audiologist from White Bluff, Tennessee, helped HearStrong reach a new milestone when she was named as the 200th Champion in Nashville.

Emily was diagnosed with hearing loss at 15 months old, and her journey has inspired her to become passionate about advocating for herself and for others with hearing loss. She argues for the importance of hearing better and believes hearing aids should be more accessible for those who need them.

"Because of my personal experience with hearing loss, I can relate and empathize with the patients and their families," Emily says. "I feel my success in life can be an encouragement to the patients and their parents. It shows them that hearing loss does not have to limit their future accomplishments. I am very passionate to help my patients hear their best and want to make a positive differences in their lives."

Also at the event in Nashville, HearStrong Champion, Alexander Ansley was presented with the annual student athlete scholarship from HearStrong and the NFL Players Association's PAF.

Alex was diagnosed with hearing loss at 2 months old, is an avid track athlete and currently attends Western Kentucky University. He is a strong advocate for those with hearing loss and has even met with Kentucky legislators to show them the impact of early intervention for children with hearing loss.

"It is important for individuals to seek treatment for their hearing loss because there is nothing better than being able to hear and understand your peers, family, and the world around you," he says.

Alex's advocacy and strength of character are what make him a HearStrong Champion and one of six students in 2019 to be selected for the HearStrong and NFLPA's PAF student athlete scholarship.

HearStrong and the NFLPA have been tackling issues surrounding hearing loss together for years, and in Nashville, former pro athletes and special guests Wamon Buggs, Reggie Holmes, and Brad Bars attended the event to help recognize Emily and Alexander.

With these outstanding events, and over 200 advocates, HearStrong is better equipped to spread awareness about hearing health and hearing aids. To nominate a HearStrong Champion or learn more about how you can get involved with the organization, contact info@hearstrong.org today.

About the HearStrong Foundation:

HearStrong was founded in 2013 with the goal of inspiring a mass hearing healthcare awareness movement. An estimated 48 million Americans experience hearing loss. In response to this need, HearStrong began recognizing and sharing the stories of remarkable people with hearing loss. Today, HearStrong's efforts have expanded and the organization partners with hearing healthcare professionals across the country to give people of all ages access to hearing health services.

About the NFLPA's Professional Athletes Foundation:

The National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) is a non-profit, professional sports union that protects the best interests and welfare of all NFL players. It serves as the exclusive bargaining agent for all NFL players in collective bargaining. Established in 1965, the NFLPA has a long history of assuring proper recognition and representation of player's interests. The NFLPA is governed by a Board of Player Representatives, acting in accordance with the NFLPA Constitution and federal labor laws.



SOURCE HearStrong