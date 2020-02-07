07.02.2020 08:39:00

Breaking.dk: Moncler Collab Pushes Danish eBikes to Higher Peaks

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mate.bike enters the Moncler Genius 2020 collection with a unique take on progressive travel, testing the boundaries of conventional commuting and personal expression. The result of the collab will be revealed at the Moncler Genius 2020 show on February 19th during Milan Fashion Week .

Mate.bike has just been revealed as a selected project partner for the third cycle of Moncler Genius - a creative hub promoting the energy that comes from a mix of different cultures and high fashion rooted in Moncler's heritage and values. The collab explores uncharted territory pushing for the first time beyond the boundaries of fashion, as Mate.bike adds their unique take on progressive travel through Moncler's luxury lens.

"We're super excited and equally proud to partner with Moncler on their Moncler Genius project. Mate.bike and Moncler share the same brand values, always taking the road less travelled and we are a perfect fit extending Moncler's pioneering spirit as innovators of the outdoors with our collab on an eBike created for the extreme terrain of the mountain and the snow," says Christian Adel Michael who co-founded Mate.bike in 2016 with his sister, Julie Kronstrøm Carton.

Design redefines perception

The exclusive limited edition launch of the eBike consisting of the 3 M's; MATE, Moncler and Mountains will be revealed at the Moncler Genius 2020 show on February 19th during Milan Fashion Week. MATE Moncler will be made available for purchase during Spring 2020 and is expected to sell out fast, according to the Copenhagen siblings.

"We've managed to build a brand focusing on not only functionality but also design, making our bikes appealing to a young urban audience who wouldn't otherwise ride a bike. Design and branding are key elements in redefining how biking is perceived and the collaboration with Moncler gives us the confidence to push even further," says Julie.

The coolest company on 2 wheels

Mate.bike, a Copenhagen-based startup founded in 2016 by siblings Christian Adel Michael and Julie Kronstrøm Carton.

We want to make the best and coolest eBikes for any rider, any journey, any situation. By making eBikes cool, sexy, practical and affordable, we wish to take bicycling global as the preferred mode of transportation for more people in urban areas. Our mission is simple: More miles on bikes.

In 2016, we launched our first crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo selling 6.500 bikes raising almost USD 7 millions for the original MATE Classic. In July 2018, we launched our second crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo to fund the successor, MATE X. This campaign raised more than USD 17 millions, making it the record-breaking, single-most successful crowdfunding campaign in Europe.

The revolutionary bikes

We believe that MATE Classic and MATE X are the world's coolest, foldable eBikes. They are envisioned and developed with Danish design and pedal-love in the cycling capital of the world, Copenhagen Denmark. Our bikes boast powerful electric motors and they're geared with top-tier specs. Every thought behind design, upgrades and additional details have been made while continuing to ensure that our eBikes are both affordable, fun and awesome looking. They turn heads wherever they go and at the same time offer a smooth ride with good conscience. Only the best for our MATEs.

Today, our bikes are sold through our own webshop as well as in leading design & fashion stores including Maxfield, Los Angeles - Selfridges, London - de Bijenkorf, Amsterdam and Illum, Copenhagen.

- Mate.bike International IVS, 6/2/20

