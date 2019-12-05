Breakfast Club of Canada Joins Select Group of Notable Charities with New Imagine Canada Accreditation

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ -

Breakfast Club of Canada joins the ranks of select charitable organizations recognized for its excellence, leadership and financial accountability through accreditation by Imagine Canada

The Club completed a rigorous application and review process with Imagine Canada that involves meeting 75 standards in five key organizational areas including governance, staff management and volunteer involvement

Today Breakfast Club of Canada celebrates the official accreditation by Imagine Canada. With over 170,000 charitable and non-profit organizations in Canada, the Club now joins the ranks of only 200+ charities to receive this designation of excellence, leadership and financial accountability.

"On behalf of all the hard-working staff and volunteers at Breakfast Club of Canada, we are so proud to have earned the Imagine Canada accreditation. It validates how seriously we have taken our mission over the past 25 years to contribute to nourishing students in collaboration with our partners and the funds donors give us for those efforts," says Renee Merrifield, Chair of the Board of Directors at Breakfast Club of Canada and Kelowna-based entrepreneur.

The Club's application and rigorous review process with Imagine Canada, which began two years ago, involved meeting 75 standards in five key areas: board governance, financial accountability and transparency, fundraising, staff management and volunteer involvement.

The accreditation comes at the end of a momentous year as the Club recently launched its 25th anniversary celebrations, the appointment of Renee Merrifield as its first-ever female Chair of the Board of Directors, and the launch of a major multi-year impact study. These efforts are all part of the Club's goal to ramp up its activities and impact on a national scale to do even more for Canadian students at risk of food insecurity.

"With one in four children still starting their day on an empty stomach, now more than ever, we need our leaders, businesses and generous Canadians to do more together. Danone is pleased to be a founding sponsor and long-time partner of Breakfast Club of Canada since 1996, helping to feed children's potential across the country" says Isabelle Rayle-Doiron, member of the Board of Directors at Breakfast Club of Canada and General Secretary at Danone.

The Club is working to fast-track its ability to fight food insecurity for children in 2020 and beyond with more partners and supporters on board. Learn more about Breakfast Club of Canada's track record of 25 years of excellence and its children's health and education programs at www.breakfastclubcanada.org/holidays-2019/.

About Breakfast Club of Canada

Breakfast Club of Canada is a charitable organization that provides funding, equipment, training and support to school breakfast programs across the country. Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, the Club is dedicated to ensuring every child starts their day with a nutritious morning meal, in a safe and secure environment. Founded in Quebec in 1994, Breakfast Club of Canada is present in 1,809 schools from coast to coast feeding over 243,500 children every school morning. To learn more visit breakfastclubcanada.org or find us on social media.

