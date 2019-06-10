NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakfast Cereals Global Industry Almanac 2014-2023



Global Breakfast Cereals industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

- The breakfast cereals market consists of retail sales of hot cereals and ready-to-eat cereals. Hot cereals segment consists of traditional products (e.g. porridge oats), instant mixes and ready-to-heat products. Ready-to-eat cereals segment consists of children's breakfast cereals and family breakfast cereals such as, flakes, muesli and other RTE cereals. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2018 exchange rates.

- The global breakfast cereals market had total revenues of $29,121.8m in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.36% between 2014 and 2018.

- Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 1.9% between 2014 and 2018, to reach a total of 4,526.5 million kilograms in 2018.

- Strong demand from the Asian countries, particularly India and China, backed by urbanization and rising income levels, supported the growth in the global breakfast cereals market.



