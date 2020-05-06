06.05.2020 22:54:00

Break the Chains of Debt

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amnesty.com has expanded beyond traffic tickets into other rising debt markets like Student Loans, Taxes, Medical Debt, and Banking. The Amnesty platform can now be employed by Creditors to upload their receivables and offer a discount or an auction on Consumer bills. The neutral platform allows Consumers and Creditors to come together to resolve a debt and make a deal during an "Amnesty Period".

"Consumers can now pull up their ticket or bill online and see what discount is being offered by their Creditor," said Dan Clements CEO of Amnesty.com. "And they can do this without giving up any personal information. If they like the deal, they then can register and pay the bill, or bid if the Creditor offers an auction."

Revenue Escalation
Creditors now have a way to negotiate online to make decisions that can help them retire dated receivables, clear legal dockets, and shore up assets on balance sheets. The easy to use platform is a new comfortable place to engage Consumers and offer deals to recover revenue faster. "When you can't get blood out of the turnip, make a deal and move on," said Clements.

Consumer Peace of Mind
Most Consumers want to pay their bills, but sometimes life's circumstances intervene. A Creditor can employ the Amnesty platform to offer a Consumer a deal they can't pass up, moving the receivable up the payment Totem pole, somewhere after food and before the cell phone bill. Getting in their line is the key in a ballooning debt market.

About Amnesty.com
Amnesty is a group of technologists, visionaries, and entrepreneurs who are using previous success with Internet platforms to help solve the debt crisis facing so many Americans.
Our solution is a platform where Consumers can obtain a reprieve, in the form of a discount, from their outstanding bills from participating Creditors. There are incentives for both sides to come together in a safe online environment to retire debt.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/break-the-chains-of-debt-301054360.html

SOURCE Amnesty.com

