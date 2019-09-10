|
10.09.2019 23:45:00
Brazil's Foreign Minister Ernesto Araújo to speak at National Press Club following meeting with Secretary Pompeo this Friday, Sept. 13
WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazil's Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Ernesto Araújo will address the National Press Club and take questions at a NPC Newsmaker event in the Club's Fourth Estate Room at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019.
Mr. Araújo will speak on Brazilian-American cooperative efforts and current international and domestic developments relating to South America's largest nation and strongest economy. Mr. Araújo's appearance at the Club will follow a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier that day where the Brazil-U.S. Strategic Partnership Dialogue will be launched.
This event is open to credentialed media and club members free of charge, with advance registration required. Please click here to register.
The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C.
