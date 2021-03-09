SMI 10’858 0.3%  SPI 13’630 0.4%  Dow 31’833 0.1%  DAX 14’438 0.4%  Euro 1.1043 -0.5%  EStoxx50 3’786 0.6%  Gold 1’716 1.9%  Bitcoin 50’555 3.3%  Dollar 0.9279 -0.9%  Öl 67.2 -1.4% 

09.03.2021 23:00:00

Brazilian PDAC Delegation Virtually Closes the Market

TORONTO, March 9, 2021 /CNW/ - In celebration of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2021 Convention, representatives from the Brazilian PDAC delegation joined Guillaume Legare, Head, South America, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange to close the market.

Currently, there are 36 companies mining in Brazil, with 99 properties, listed on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. In 2020, these companies raised approximately $246 million in equity capital.

Since its inception in 1932, the PDAC Convention has grown to be regarded as the world's premier mineral exploration and mining event. For the first time in the Association's history, the PDAC Convention will be virtual in 2021, offering the same excellent programming and networking options to every corner of the world. As the leading voice of Canada's mineral exploration and development community, PDAC's mission is to promote a globally responsible, vibrant and sustainable mineral exploration and development sector. With over 7,200 members, PDAC encourages leading practices in technical, environmental, safety and social performance in Canada and internationally. Visit www.pdac.ca/convention  for more information.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

15:30 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Wird China zur Trumpfkarte von Richemont?
15:16 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf LafargeHolcim Ltd, Sika AG, Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
15:10 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
07:58 War das der Befreiungsschlag beim SMI?
08.03.21 Zinsen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
05.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

https://youtu.be/oq8zH_7qCPg

Die steigenden Zinsen haben die Märkte zuletzt belastet. Ob das so bleibt und was in dieser Handelswoche im Fokus stehen wird erfahren Sie im Marktupdate von Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.  

Zinsen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie taucht schlussendlich ab: Ziele bei Studie mit Canakinumab verfehlt
Nach Update-News: Warum genau der Kurs von IOTA so nach oben schoss
Roche zieht in den USA Tecentriq für bestimmten Blasenkrebs zurück - Aktie letztlich im Plus
Stadler gewinnt Ausschreibung zur Lieferung von 59 Zügen an spanische RENFE - Aktie profitiert letztlich
Dow letztlich deutlich stärker -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Stimmung an Asiens Börsen getrübt
Überbewertung an den US-Aktienmärkten: Starinvestor warnt vor Blase
Relief Therapeutics erhöht das Kapital um 125 Mio Aktien - Aktie stärker
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen freundlich -- Asiatische Indizes beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Konkurrenzdruck für Tesla: Warum kaufen Chinesen lieber NIO & Co.?
Dufry schreibt im Coronajahr Milliardenverlust - Aktie legt zu

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit