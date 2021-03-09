Brazilian PDAC Delegation Virtually Closes the Market

TORONTO, March 9, 2021 /CNW/ - In celebration of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2021 Convention, representatives from the Brazilian PDAC delegation joined Guillaume Legare, Head, South America, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange to close the market.

Currently, there are 36 companies mining in Brazil, with 99 properties, listed on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. In 2020, these companies raised approximately $246 million in equity capital.

Since its inception in 1932, the PDAC Convention has grown to be regarded as the world's premier mineral exploration and mining event. For the first time in the Association's history, the PDAC Convention will be virtual in 2021, offering the same excellent programming and networking options to every corner of the world. As the leading voice of Canada's mineral exploration and development community, PDAC's mission is to promote a globally responsible, vibrant and sustainable mineral exploration and development sector. With over 7,200 members, PDAC encourages leading practices in technical, environmental, safety and social performance in Canada and internationally. Visit www.pdac.ca/convention for more information.

