Brazilian Court Confirms Tenaris’s Obligation to Pay Indemnification in connection with its 2012 Acquisition of a Participation in Usiminas; the Decision is subject to Further Appeals

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’775 -0.1%  SPI 15’694 -0.1%  Dow 44’643 -0.3%  DAX 20’385 0.1%  Euro 0.9297 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’978 0.5%  Gold 2’633 0.0%  Bitcoin 88’498 3.7%  Dollar 0.8797 0.1%  Öl 71.1 -1.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Meyer Burger Technology135706599Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405
Top News
Euro-Dollar-Parität: Experten sehen sie bis 2025 als realistisch
ETF-Boom in Deutschland: BlackRock "People & Money"-Studie 2024 deckt Investmenttrends auf
Zukäufe bei NVIDIA, Apple & Co.: Diese Aktien lagen im dritten Quartal im US-Depot der UBS
TRON-Gründer Justin Sun steckt Millionen in Trumps Krypto-Projekt
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Tenaris Aktie [Valor: 1518297 / ISIN: US88031M1099]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
06.12.2024 23:37:00

Brazilian Court Confirms Tenaris’s Obligation to Pay Indemnification in connection with its 2012 Acquisition of a Participation in Usiminas; the Decision is subject to Further Appeals

Tenaris
33.46 CHF -2.58%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

LUXEMBOURG, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) announced that the Brazilian Superior Court of Justice (SCJ) published today its unanimous decision to reject a motion of clarification filed by Tenaris’s subsidiary Confab, together with Ternium’s subsidiaries Ternium Investments and Ternium Argentina (all of which compose the T/T Group under the Usiminas shareholders agreement), that had sought to revert the June 18, 2024 SCJ decision ordering the T/T Group to pay Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional, or CSN, an indemnification in connection with their 2012 acquisition of a participation in Usiminas.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, the SCJ unanimously resolved to modify the applicable monetary adjustment mechanism and to cap the applicable attorney’s fees, thereby lowering the aggregate amount that would be payable by the T/T Group if CSN ultimately prevails in its claims. Assuming monetary adjustment through November 30, 2024, and BRL 5 million in attorney’s fees, in each case as determined pursuant to the SCJ decision published today, the revised aggregate amount potentially payable by Confab would be of approximately BRL548 million (approximately $90 million).

Tenaris continues to believe that all of CSN's claims and allegations are unsupported and without merit, and that in connection with the Usiminas acquisition the T/T Group was not required either to launch a tender offer or to pay indemnification to CSN. Accordingly, Confab intends to continue to defend its rights vigorously and to file all available motions and appeals against the SCJ decisions that ordered an indemnification payment.

Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to future oil and gas prices and their impact on investment programs by oil and gas companies.

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world’s energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

Giovanni Sardagna        
Tenaris
1-888-300-5432
www.tenaris.com