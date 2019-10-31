Brazilian Connected Truck Market Report 2019-2025 - Addressing the Case for Connect Trucks Through Fleet Management Systems is Essential

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Future of Brazilian Connected Truck Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research will provide a comprehensive outlook on the connected truck market in Brazil and will provide meaningful insights for TSPs, OEMs, Tier I suppliers, startups, and other companies wishing to explore this unique and competitive market.



Brazil has a moderately fragmented connected truck market that is served by more than 20 telematics companies, leading OEMs, and over 35 startups that work with commercial trucking and transport and logistics (T&L) industry. The country is going through a challenging period, with the economic recession still impacting truck sales and other industries in Brazil.

However, the curve reversal has already begun, and for the next few years, more economic stability is expected in the country. The telematics penetration is also expected to rise driven by the increased telematics awareness and the more number of vehicles with fleet management systems factory installed.



For over a decade, the fleet telematics ecosystem in Brazil has been driven by the aftermarket providers, which had their main focus on track & trace solutions. Currently, other solutions are also being highly demanded such as vehicle management and driver management. Among the startups, solutions in disruption in digital freight brokerage, routing and fleet and freight management stand out from the crowd.



Independent telematics system providers (TSPs) constitute more than 93% of the market, whereas OEM solution providers participate with about 6 to 8%. The top 4 participants serve approximately 57% of the market. In 2017, the commercial fleet parc in Brazil was estimated to be 2.42 million vehicles. This fleet has been serving several types of industries, and food & beverage, automotive, healthcare, and agriculture are among the most important ones in Brazil. Each one of them faces specific pain points that could be addressed by telematics solutions, for example, temperature monitoring and cargo security.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the current status of the CV telematics market in Brazil , and what will be the scenario of the market in the short, medium, and long terms?

, and what will be the scenario of the market in the short, medium, and long terms? What will be the potential market size in Brazil through 2025? What are the key telematics solutions?

through 2025? What are the key telematics solutions? Who are the major market participants? What is the level of involvement of OEMs in telematics? What business model can be used in the future to benefit stakeholders?

What are the opportunities available for connected truck vendors (AM and OEMs) in 2018?

What is the growth potential for the CV telematics market in Brazil ?

Companies Mentioned



Daimler

Ford

Scania

VW/MAN

Volvo

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Size and Forecast

CV Market Sales by OEM

Connected Truck Overview

Connected Truck Market - A Snapshot

OEM Solutions Overview

AM TSPs Overview

Top Trends Driving the Connected Truck Market

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aim and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Methodology

3. Market Definitions and Types of Solutions

CV - Definitions and Segments

Solution Types

4. Marketing Trends and Challenges

Top Trends Driving the Connected Truck Market

Trend 1 - Entry of Non-traditional Telematics Companies

Trend 2 - Future of Smart Cities

Trend 3 - Open Platform Telematics

Trend 4 - Strong Fleet AM

Trend 5 - Digital Transformation

Trend 6 - IoT

Fleet Operation Challenges

5. Connected Truck Market Overview - Brazil

Market Engineering Measurements

Types of Business Models

Market Overview

Market Share Analysis by Vendor

6. Competitors Analysis and Market Benchmarking - OEMs Profiles

OEM Solutions Overview

Daimler's FleetBoard - Overview of Solution Offering

Ford's FordTrac - Overview of Solution Offering

Volvo's Dynafleet - Overview of Solution Offering

Scania's Servios Conectados - Overview of Solution Offering

VW/MAN's RIO - Overview of Solution Offering

7. AM Companies Profiles

AM TSPs

AM TSPs Overview

AM Solutions - Telematics Service Pricing Range

8. Startup Profiles

Startups in Brazil by Category

by Category Startups Ecosystem

Startups Overview

9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Opportunity by Package Type

Opportunity by Industry Type

Opportunity by Participants

Growth Opportunity - Connected Truck Market

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

8. Key Conclusions

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

