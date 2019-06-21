21.06.2019 14:35:00

Brazilian American Comedy Web Series Brazzy Jazzy Prepares to Debut

NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Carioca Entertainment today announced the launch of their IndieGoGo Campaign to support the release of their latest web series, 'Brazzy Jazzy'. The creators of this new web series are ready to release the complete Season 1 and are finalizing the raising of funds for their multi-platform marketing effort. The IndieGoGo campaign went live on June 18th and will include the release of the pilot episode. The remaining 12 episodes will launch on July 7th. IndieGogoLink

Brazzy Jazzy focuses on the experiences of a middle class, well-educated Brazilian girl trying to make it in the NYC Fashion World. It is a fish out of water tale with the pursuit of the American Dream as a backdrop. Brazzy Jazzy is full of cultural clashes, absurd situations, and feisty group of female outsiders. The show stars Brazilian Tatyane Meyer who is best known for her roles in various Brazilian Tela-Novelas. Her full filmography is available at: Tatyane Meyer Website     

The series creator Steve Becker stated 'I wanted to demonstrate the passion Brazilians bring to life in NYC as well as the challenges faced by all, especially immigrants, striving for the American dream. Having lived in Rio for 6 years and married a Brazilian, I like to believe that I have insight into the Brazilian American experience'. Becker went on to state that 'Shockingly, there are no shows about Brazilian-American life on TV or how their culture differs greatly from the more media saturated Hispanic lifestyle. That is until now!' His production company, Blue Carioca, maintains offices in both New York City and Rio De Janeiro

In addition to the fundraising efforts, a social media contest has been launched to generate buzz for the launch of the series. The winner will be given a speaking role in Season 2 of Brazzy Jazzy. For further details: Brazzy Jazzy Instagram

The IndieGoGo campaign is hoping to raise $25,000 for digital, radio, internet and TV promotion as well as pre-production funds for Season 2. The hope is to have the series picked up by a streaming service such as Netflix, Amazon, or Apple.  For additional information on Brazzy Jazzy including press kit please visit www.brazzyjazzy.com.

For press inquiries:
Steve Becker
917-608-4725
216811@email4pr.com
Blue Carioca Entertainment

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brazilian-american-comedy-web-series-brazzy-jazzy-prepares-to-debut-300872485.html

SOURCE Blue Carioca Entertainment

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:44
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Adidas AG, LVMH, Kering
09:54
Vontobel: derimail - Öltitel mit 40% Barriere
09:40
S&P 500 – Rekordhoch
08:47
SMI kann 10.000er-Marke erneut nicht verteidigen
06:25
Daily Hits: EUR/USD – Reicht das schon zur Trendwende? / Zurich Insurance – Aufwärtstrend vor Fortsetzung
17.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
14.06.19
Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.06.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Mai 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Investiert Warren Buffett in diese europäischen Unternehmen?
Goldpreis-Rally: Kommt jetzt das Comeback des Jahrhunderts?
Slack-Aktie hebt ab: Slack überzeugt bei Börsengang
SMI leichter -- DAX nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich ins Wochenende
Orior-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Schweinepest in China hat kaum Einfluss auf Zahlen
Comet-Aktie sackt ab: Comet-Chef René Lenggenhager nimmt den Hut
SMI mit leichten Gewinnen, DAX fester -- Wall Street und Asiens Aktienmärkte im Plus
Eurokurs steigt vor US-Zinsentscheidung - Franken gesucht
Darum fällt der Euro unter 1,12 Dollar - Franken zum Greenback und Euro stabil
Britische Finanzaufsicht warnt vor betrügerischen Krypto-Firmen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI leichter -- DAX nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich ins Wochenende
Der heimische Markt tendiert am Freitag etwas leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX zeigt sich unbewegt. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen vor dem Wochenende unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB