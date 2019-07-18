Bravo Pawn Systems' New Customer Success Department Enhances Implementation, Customer Engagement, Adoption, and Account Management

LAS VEGAS, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the goal of improving customer experience, this month Bravo launched the industry's first Customer Success Department. Dedicated Customer Success Managers will now be provided to customers to work closely with them through their onboarding process and contract. The introduction of the customer success team reflects Bravo's ongoing commitment to ensuring customers the highest levels of success.

Bravo rolls out innovative features and enhancements every sixty days. With all of these improvements and new services, the Customer Success Department will ensure customers are trained and utilizing the latest technology Bravo offers. With this new department, Bravo believes it is perfectly positioned to support its rapid growth while maintaining a unique user experience.

About: Bravo Pawn Systems specializes in SaaS point-of-sale software for the pawn industry. Established in 1988, Bravo POS was designed by pawnbrokers for pawnbrokers. As the leading Microsoft Azure cloud-based pawn software system on the market, Bravo strives to enable pawnshops to grow their business by providing continually enhanced features and world-class customer service to help them compete with national big box stores. For more information, visit bravopawnsystems.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

