+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
18.07.2019 22:10:00

Bravo Pawn Systems' New Customer Success Department Enhances Implementation, Customer Engagement, Adoption, and Account Management

LAS VEGAS, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the goal of improving customer experience, this month Bravo launched the industry's first Customer Success Department. Dedicated Customer Success Managers will now be provided to customers to work closely with them through their onboarding process and contract. The introduction of the customer success team reflects Bravo's ongoing commitment to ensuring customers the highest levels of success.

Bravo rolls out innovative features and enhancements every sixty days. With all of these improvements and new services, the Customer Success Department will ensure customers are trained and utilizing the latest technology Bravo offers. With this new department, Bravo believes it is perfectly positioned to support its rapid growth while maintaining a unique user experience.

About: Bravo Pawn Systems specializes in SaaS point-of-sale software for the pawn industry. Established in 1988, Bravo POS was designed by pawnbrokers for pawnbrokers. As the leading Microsoft Azure cloud-based pawn software system on the market, Bravo strives to enable pawnshops to grow their business by providing continually enhanced features and world-class customer service to help them compete with national big box stores. For more information, visit bravopawnsystems.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

 

SOURCE Bravo Pawn Systems

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:46
Vontobel: Novartis-Zahlen begeistern - jetzt Anlageprodukt zeichnen!
13:39
Neue Nachfragesorgen setzen Ölpreisen zu
09:52
SMI legt gegen den Trend zu
09:40
Weekly-Hits: Dividenden & Getränkeindustrie
17.07.19
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
17.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.40% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Tata Motors Ltd
16.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Das sind die Trends am ETF-Markt
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14:43
Schroders: Warum Anleger Unternehmensanleihen unterschätzen könnten
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Das sind die Trends am ETF-Markt

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie mit Rekordhoch: Novartis steigert Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn deutlich
Swatch-Aktie gewinnt: Swatch Group erzielt im ersten Halbjahr weniger Umsatz und Gewinn
Tech-Milliardär Mark Cuban hält Facebooks Libra "für einen grossen Fehler"
Netflix-Aktie deutlich unter Druck: Netflix enttäuscht mit schwachem Nutzerwachtum
Givaudan steigert Umsatz und Gewinne weniger als erwartet - Givaudan-Aktie knickt ein
Leonteq-Aktie hebt ab: Raiffeisen wird Beteiligung an Leonteq nicht abbauen
Facebooks Libra belastet: Bitcoin gerät deutlich unter Druck
Rekordserie bekommt einen Dämpfer: US-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX verliert -- Asiens Börsen gehen mit Abschlägen aus dem Handel
Polyphor stellt Phase-III-Studien mit Murepavadin ein - Aktie bricht kräftig ein
SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX verliert -- Wall Street letztendlich zurückhaltend -- Börsen in Fernost gehen tiefer aus dem Handel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX verliert -- Wall Street letztendlich zurückhaltend -- Börsen in Fernost gehen tiefer aus dem Handel
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag freundlich, dagegen notierte der deutsche Leitindex DAX in Rot. Die US-Bösen zeigten sich verhalten. Die Märkte in Asien verbuchten Abschläge.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB