14.09.2019 22:27:00

Bravo Eugenia Garners Coveted World Yacht Trophy Award for Yacht of the Year

ALBLASSERDAM, Netherlands, Sept. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceanco's 109m/357ft motoryacht Bravo Eugenia, has once again achieved an honor of distinction. In March she received the First Ever "La Belle Classe Explorer Award" for Technology and Innovation presented by the Yacht Club of Monaco. We are now delighted that she has also won the World Yacht Trophy Award for "Yacht of the Year" in the category of yachts over 82m in length. The award ceremony took place at a gala event in Cannes at the InterContinental Carlton Hotel.

 

 

Bravo Eugenia, Oceanco's first LIFE-designed yacht, developed in collaboration with Lateral Naval Architects, is characterized by its Lengthened waterline, Innovative layout, Fuel-efficient hull design and integration of Ecologically conscious technologies. With the LIFE design, the yacht has a single tier engine room—a rarity in large yachts. This configuration creates a slender elegance to the yacht and, at the same time, leads to a reduction in the overall demand for propulsion power, thus making the yacht consume less fuel. Furthermore, the unique machinery layout affords additional room for lifestyle areas— particularly on the lower deck, where space is usually restricted.

Bravo Eugenia has an optimized hybrid propulsion system, new heat and energy-recovery systems, and integrated battery systems to allow for optimal operation at all times.  Not only are these pioneering systems extremely powerful, the yacht is also environmentally friendly, boasting a reduction in fuel usage of up to 30 percent. She meets all existing ECO notation requirements and is able to operate in all emission control areas thanks to its diminished emissions.

builtbyOCEANCO.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/985692/Bravo_Eugenia.jpg

Contacts:

Emy Artolli
Emy.Artolli@oceanco.mc

Paris Baloumis
Paris.Baloumis@oceanco.mc

+377-93-10-02-81

 

