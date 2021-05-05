Brave Healer Productions Releases The Ancestors Within, a New Book That Helps People Heal Ancient Memories They Carry

BETHESDA, Md., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave Healer Productions is proud to announce the release of its latest book, The Ancestors Within: Reveal and Heal the Ancient Memories You Carry, an anthology led by Amy Gillespie Dougherty containing 25 essays written by authors, healers, genealogists, and teachers, especially relevant to youth, at-risk teens, foster children, adoptees and those who feel unloved, misunderstood, unwanted, labeled or "weird."

In making the announcement, Laura Di Franco, CEO of Brave Healer Productions, said, "We're very excited about this first in a multiple-book series. The next volume is due in October. Amy has developed an extraordinary system of profiling ancestral information and impressions from the eyes that allows people to find genetic clues inside themselves."

The book leads off with an essay by Dougherty, an adoptee who met her birth mother when she was 19 and birth father at 54; despite not knowing them, her life shared many incredible coincidences with them. She writes, "Soon, we discovered similarities way beyond the physical, including interests, talents, travels, careers, traumas, and early-life visions. Believe it or not, my husband and I bought a farm in Virginia that had the same name (according to county plot books) as my paternal ancestor's castle in Scotland. By the time I met him, I had developed a system of profiling ancestral information and impressions from the eyes. I believe this experience can be impactful for any of us, and I know it can be life-changing for adoptees. It allows them to find genetic clues inside themselves."

Dougherty also offers tips for other people who want to release pain and suffering leftover from their own ancient bloodlines.

Other contributors include Melissa Jolly Graves, Asherah Allen, Noah Smith Sondra Lambert, Lisa Newton, Dr. Allison Brown, Jacqueline Kane, Deena Chester, Carol Dutton, Tanya Harper Colucci, Marcia Colver Reichert, Michelle Troupe, Phoenix Trueblood, Elizabeth R. Kipp, Dr. Ariana Platten, Robin Ivy Haywood, Crystal Rasmussen, Arielle, Jeanne Ruzchak-Eckman, Rika Rivka Markel, James Kealiipiilani Kawainui, Jen Piceno, Jonianne Jeannette and Myrna Rivera Triano.

Dougherty writes, "It's for those who have poured over records, maps, newspapers, and microfiche, traveled the world, tested their DNA, watched documentaries, read books and stared into the mirror in search of themselves. … you [will] discover your ancestors are alive within you: their memories, unresolved traumas, outcries, interests, skills, and abilities."

Praise for The Ancestors Within

"Gillespie has put together a poignant anthology expressing our deep intrinsic need to understand where we come from, heal what has been left unresolved, and pave the way forward to a brighter future for all of us. The Ancestors Within: Reveal and Heal the Ancient Memories You Carry, addresses every element of the way we relate to those who have come before us and how they live on through us today, whether we knew them or not." — Tracee Dunblazier, president, Coalition of Visionary Resources, author of Conquer Your Karmic Relationships: Heal Spiritual Trauma to Open Your Heart and Restore Your Soul

About the Author

When she was 38, Amy Gillespie Dougherty started a nonprofit in Mozambique, Africa with just $150, despite never having traveled abroad before and not being able to speak the language. Six years later, that work led to her being a finalist for CNN Heroes and receiving accolades from embassies and aid organizations. Before that she created survival skills programs for children and disadvantaged families in third world countries.

