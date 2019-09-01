Braun Ambulances Announces Expansion of New Ambulance Sales Team

VAN WERT, Ohio, September 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As premier ambulance manufacturer Braun Industries continues to grow, the demand for qualified employees grows as well. Braun is pleased to welcome new employees to the Sales Team: Regional Sales Manager Jeff Grasto, Customer Support Manager Andrew Kohls, and Regional Sales Specialists Terri Suever and Chad Clouser.

After some restructuring in the ambulance sales department, Jeff Grasto joins Braun as the Regional Sales Manager for Region 3. As Regional Sales Manager, Jeff will provide support to the dealer partners in his region by educating them on the products and innovations unique to Braun ambulances. He will also mentor them, helping to navigate dealers through the ambulance sales and delivery processes by keeping an open line of communication between all parties involved. Jeff will assist in providing superior customer service to our current customers, as well as building relationships with potential customers.

Jeff is the first inter-company transfer to join Braun from partner brand Crestline Coach. He began his new position on April 22, 2019 and will be located remotely to best serve dealers and customers in the western portion of the US. "I am very honored and look forward to assisting Braun Industries in reaching yet another level," says Jeff. He looks forward to working with Braun's strong network of dealers to increase ambulance sales. Jeff has a bachelor's degree in Biology and Chemistry, and a masters' degree in Business Management. Jeff has previously worked as an EMT. In his spare time, Jeff enjoys fishing, hunting, golfing, World of Outlaw Sprint Cars, and umpiring high school, college, and amateur baseball.

Terri Suever joins Braun's sales team as Regional Sales Specialist for Region 3. Previously, Terri worked for Braun as an Administrative and Human Resources Assistant. In her new position, Terri will work with new Regional Sales Manager, Jeff Grasto. She will support customers and dealer partners in Region 3, acting as a liaison between customers and Braun Industries. "Working with people is my strong suit," says Terri. "I enjoy being part of a customer's great experience and love the opportunity to help solve the different challenges each [customer] bring." In her spare time, Terri enjoys motorcycles, horses, and spending time with her family.

Chad Clouser joins Braun's sales team as Regional Sales Specialist for Region 2, but he's no stranger to Braun. Chad has been with Braun family since September of 2014, working within the remount and service departments. Chad received his ASC certification, electrical certification, EVT certification, and is currently in Phase 2 of leadership training. As Regional Sales Specialist, Chad will work with Regional Sales Manager Jarrett Hammons to support the dealer partners and customers in Region 2. "My experience in service working directly with the customers and our product has helped prepare me for this role," says Chad. "I look forward to growing with the company and providing an excellent experience with our dealers and customers."

Due to the recent restructuring, Jason Adair will now be Regional Sales Manager for Region 1, with BJ Cotterman as his Regional Sales Specialist. Jarrett Hammons is Regional Sales Manager for Region 2, with support from Chad Clouser.

In addition, Braun has added a Customer Support Manager, Andrew Kohls, who will work with the Regional Sales Support team members, application engineering, bid review, pricing, and CPQ teams to ensure premier customer support at all points in the sales process. Andrew has been with Braun since July of 2017 in various positions, such as production floor team leader and Vehicle Systems Value Stream Manager. Andrew says, "The ability to work closely with customers and dealers day-to-day, whether it be on the front [end] when first ordering their truck, or on the back end at final inspection and delivery," is his favorite part of this new position. In his spare time, Andrew enjoys spending time with his wife and two children, as well as coaching high school football.

The expansion of Braun's Sales Department was a strategic move to better serve the company's dealer partners and end-customers. "At Braun, we're always looking at way to improve. We recognized a need to expand our internal sales team to continue to provide an exceptional experience; we are truly excited about the talent joining us to fill these new positions. Terri and Chad have been with us for years and are are great representation of the family spirit Braun is committed to living out in our daily work. Jeff Grasto joins us from our partner brand, Crestline Coach, who shares the same values we do at Braun. We look forward to how Terri, Chad, and Jeff will impact Braun for the better in their new positions," says Chad Brown, Braun's Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

For additional questions, please contact Chad Brown at chadb(at)braunambulances(dot)com.

About Demers-Braun:

Demers Ambulances, Braun Industries, and Crestline Coach Ltd are three distinct brands owned by Demers-Braun. The second largest ambulance manufacturing organization in North America, Demers-Braun has been recognized for leadership in innovative design and quality products. With over a 140-years of combined history serving the emergency response market worldwide, Demers Ambulances, Braun Industries and Crestline Coach Ltd offer a wide-range of ambulances, specialty vehicles, and small to mid-sized buses. To learn more about the respective brands, visit their websites at http://www.Demers-Ambulances.com, http://www.BraunAmbulances.com, and http://www.crestlinecoach.com.

