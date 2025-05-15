Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’157 0.2%  SPI 16’685 0.2%  Dow 42’051 -0.2%  DAX 23’499 -0.1%  Euro 0.9383 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’379 -0.5%  Gold 3’177 -0.1%  Bitcoin 85’190 -2.3%  Dollar 0.8383 -0.4%  Öl 64.0 -2.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882Rheinmetall345850Holcim1221405
Top News
RWE-Aktie: Jüngste Einstufung durch Jefferies & Company Inc.
ByteDance-Aktie: TikTok im Visier der EU-Kommission
Allianz-Aktie: JP Morgan Chase & Co. vergibt Neutral
Aktienempfehlung Deutsche Telekom-Aktie: JP Morgan Chase & Co. bewertet Anteilsschein in neuer Analyse
Aktien-Tipp: So bewertet JP Morgan Chase & Co. die RWE-Aktie
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

15.05.2025 13:07:00

Bratz Unveils the Ultimate Collector's Dream: The Ultra-Premium Bratzaversary Doll Featuring Fan-Favorite Jade to Celebrate 24 Years of Iconic Bratz Style!

Bratz’s Latest May 21 Doll Drop Blends High-Fashion and Collectibility – and She’s a Whole Vibe

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bratz®, the on-trend lifestyle and fashion doll brand from MGA Entertainment (MGA), announced today its Bratzaversary 2025 Collector Doll – an ultra-premium release designed for today’s trendsetters. The doll debuts as the first in an all-new annual Bratz anniversary collection where one iconic character gets a bold, fashion-forward look. The first drop in the collection, the 2025 Bratzaversary Collector Doll gives fan-favorite Jade a complete head-turning makeover with a never-before-seen look fans won’t want to miss. 

"This new drop is not just fashion – it’s a vision,” said Jasmin Larian Hekmat, Bratz Creative Director. "With 24 years behind us and a huge anniversary on the horizon, now is the perfect moment to introduce one of our most elevated, stunning looks yet. She represents where the brand stands today and where we’re heading. Get ready – next year is going to be big.”

Bratz is raising the bar once again with this new fashion icon rewritten for the runway. In a dazzling clash of high fantasy and avant-garde elegance, Jade’s look channels a gothic fairytale with unapologetic drama. The deep oxblood gown commands attention with corset-style lacing that snakes up the sides. As for the accessories, Jade is wearing a whimsical, cloud-edged lace veil, a soft counterpoint to the fierce architecture of the gown. The sky-scraping platform heels, wrapped gladiator-style with ribbons and pearls, make a real statement. They’re not just shoes; they’re power moves, elevating the entire look to couture fantasy heights.

But wait – that’s not all. Jade is rocking bleached blonde hair for the first time ever with a cascade of platinum braids, artfully styled into exaggerated lengths and thick, regal plaits. The makeup is a masterclass in doll-like surrealism – serving equal parts ethereal and editorial. The muted lavender lips, razor-sharp liner and pearlescent eyeshadow contour the face like a living porcelain figurine. The doll also comes in premium cylinder packaging so you can see the decadence from all sides and includes next-level Bratz art.

Mark your calendars and set your alarms, this collector’s dream will be available for $55 on Bratz.com on May 21 at 8am PST – the official Bratz birthday – followed quickly by its release at Target on May 22 and Amazon soon after. Celebrate the Bratz way and get in on the action with curated content on Instagram and TikTok now.

Also, to celebrate Bratz’s 24th alongside the new collector doll, the brand is launching several apparel items via print-on-demand on Amazon featuring Jade in her celebratory new look. Six different graphics featuring the doll will delight fans on various shirts, hoodies and other tops starting on May 21.

About Bratz™
Since their debut in 2001 from MGA Entertainment, Bratz™ has taken the global toy and fashion industries by storm with their unyielding commitment to inclusivity, self-expression, and, of course, a passion for fashion. Celebrating nearly 22 years since their introduction, the brand is as popular today as ever, maintaining cultural relevance. Bratz continues to celebrate their community of fans who grew up loving the inclusive dolls and who have found inspiration in their beloved "it” girl attitudes throughout the decades. To stay up to date with the latest Bratz news and view exclusive content, check out www.bratz.com and thee Bratz social media channels:?Instagram,?Facebook, and?YouTube

About MGA Entertainment
MGA Entertainment?is the largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., known for its commitment to creativity, quality, and innovation. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Yummiland™, CarTuned™, Wonder Factory™, BABY born®, and Zapf Creation®. For more information, please visit?www.mgae.com?or check out at?LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook

Attachments 



Hailey Peterson
FINN Partners on behalf of MGA Entertainment
mga@finnpartners.com

MGA Newsroom
MGA Entertainment
+1.818.221.4431
news@mgae.com

Nachrichten zu Mitsubishi Materials Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Mitsubishi Materials Corp

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Unbekannte Renditechampions? – Daniel Riediker zu Gast im BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Strukturierte Kredite – hohe Rendite bei geringerem Risiko? Daniel Riediker, CEO & Mitgründer von Alegra Capital, erklärt im BX Morning Call, warum CLOs (Collateralized Loan Obligations) zu den spannendsten, aber am wenigsten verstandenen Investments gehören – und wie seine Fonds Krisen wie die Finanzkrise und Covid meistern konnten.

Im aktuellen BX Morning Call sprechen François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) mit Daniel Riediker, CEO und Mitgründer von Alegra Capital, einem der führenden europäischen Experten im Bereich strukturierter Kreditverbriefungen.

Seit 2003 ist Alegra Capital auf CLOs (Collateralized Loan Obligations) spezialisiert – ein komplexes, aber oft unterschätztes Anlageinstrument mit beeindruckender Performance und klarer Strategie. Im Gespräch gewährt Daniel Riediker exklusive Einblicke in die Welt der CLOs, spricht offen über Herausforderungen während der Finanzkrise, seine Investmentphilosophie und erklärt, warum seine Fonds seit Jahren zu den leistungsstärksten Alternativen im Fixed-Income-Bereich zählen.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Unbekannte Renditechampions? – Daniel Riediker zu Gast im BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

13:00 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Logitech International SA, Holcim Ltd
10:58 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Deutschland – Aktienmarkt in Rekordlaune/Goldminen – Zweistellige Renditechance
09:14 Marktüberblick: Daimler Truck und Eon nach Zahlen gesucht
09:00 Zurücklehnen mit dem «europäischen» BRC
08:53 Pharmawerte weiter schwach
14.05.25 Logo WHS JD.com & US-Zölle – Einstiegschance oder Finger weg? Aktienanalyse nach den Quartalszahlen
14.05.25 Unbekannte Renditechampions? – Daniel Riediker zu Gast im BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
13.05.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 10.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adecco, Lonza, UBS
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’672.04 17.89 BC8S1U
Short 12’934.82 13.50 SS4MTU
Short 13’404.86 8.81 BDGS0U
SMI-Kurs: 12’158.81 15.05.2025 12:56:31
Long 11’730.06 19.68 BQUSIU
Long 11’433.96 13.27 BH2SIU
Long 10’986.67 8.88 B38SLU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Erste Schätzungen: NVIDIA stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Allianz-Aktie fällt dennoch: Allianz steigert operativen Gewinn - Unternehmensausblick bleibt stabil
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Siemens-Aktie dennoch deutlich leichter: Siemens schneidet besser als erwartet ab
DocMorris Aktie News: Anleger setzen DocMorris am Nachmittag unter Druck
SMI und DAX schliessen mit Verlusten -- Wall Street zu Handelsende uneinig -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Roche-Aktie schwächer: US-Investitionen wegen Preissenkungen infrage gestellt
Alcon-Aktien sacken nach Q1-Zahlen ab - Aktie verliert
Ausblick: thyssenkrupp zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel

Top-Rankings

KW 19: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 19: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 19: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}