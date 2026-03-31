BRANICKS Group Aktie 22161657 / DE000A1X3XX4
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31.03.2026 19:18:52
Branicks Group AG: Standstill agreements reached for promissory notes maturing in March/April – Comprehensive financing plan in the works
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Branicks Group AG: Standstill agreements reached for promissory notes maturing in March/April – Comprehensive financing plan in the works
Frankfurt am Main, 31 March 2026
Branicks Group AG: Standstill agreements reached for promissory notes maturing in March/April – Comprehensive financing plan in the works
Frankfurt am Main, 31 March 2026. Branicks Group AG (Branicks), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany’s leading listed property companies, has today entered into standstill agreements with the principal creditors of the promissory note loans maturing in March and April 2026, with a total nominal value of EUR 87.0 million, until the end of June 2026.
The discussions already underway regarding the refinancing of the financial liabilities due in 2026 will be continued and expanded. Against the backdrop of the standstill agreements that have been implemented, the aim is to draw up a viable overall financing plan. Accordingly, the Executive Board has today resolved to involve, in particular and at the earliest opportunity, the creditors of the EUR 400 million bond maturing on 22 September 2026 in the discussions.
With regard to the company’s operational business, Branicks confirms its repeated statement that operations remain robust and that the transaction pipeline is well-stocked. Furthermore, the company considers itself to be on track with the steps taken to further integrate VIB Vermögen AG into Branicks Group AG.
Branicks last provided an update on the 2025 financial year on 23 December 2025 and plans to publish its annual financial statements and annual report on 29 April 2026.
The company will keep the capital market and the public informed of further developments in accordance with legal requirements.
About Branicks Group AG:
Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is a leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate as well as renewable assets with over 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad investor network. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine offices in the ground in all major German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG). As of September 30, 2025, we managed properties with a market value of EUR 10.7 billion in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments.
The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales.
In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.
The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4).
The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM.
For more details, go to www.branicks.com
PR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG:
Stephan Heimbach
Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Fon +49 69 9454858-1569
pr@branicks.com
IR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG:
Jasmin Dentz
Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Fon +49 69 9454858-1492
ir@branicks.com
End of Media Release
Issuer: Branicks Group AG
Key word(s): Real estate
31.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Branicks Group AG
|Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 9454858-1492
|Fax:
|+49 69 9454858-9399
|E-mail:
|ir@branicks.com
|Internet:
|www.branicks.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
|WKN:
|A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2301834
|End of News
|EQS Media
|
2301834 31.03.2026 CET/CEST
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