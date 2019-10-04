+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
04.10.2019 18:29:00

Brandx Medica - Official Launch Announcement

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 2nd, 2019, Brandx Medica announced its official launch, opening patient acquisition services for doctors and medical practices in Scottsdale, Arizona, Beverly Hills, California, New York City, New York, and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Brandx Medica's Founder and CEO, Dustin Capp, says, "We understand that doctors need to focus on their customer experience and patient care. This is why we've created a platform to leverage patient acquisition on a robust level, allowing our doctor clients to focus on what's most important."

Brandx Medica has been attracting high intent patients for medical practices by building a proprietary search algorithm. This algorithm leverages PPC (pay per click), and social campaigns to connect patients with medical practices that ultimately increase conversions and patient influx each month.

Additionally, the company is launching with an inbound call center trained on catering towards patients who are looking to schedule a visit with their doctor or medical practice, creating a seamless client experience from internet search to a physical appointment.

Capp continued to say, "What's unique is that the doctors and medical practices can choose how many new patients they want each month. It's important for us to give our clients the ability to scale at a rate that's in correlation with their bandwidth."

Brandx Medica is accepting 4 new doctors and medical practice clients in Q4. Initially slated to service Arizona, California, New York, and Nevada, the company plans to expand in 2020. 

Starter practices under 1 million dollars in annual revenue can leverage their scalable model to help practices achieve their financial goals.

Media Contact: Dustin Capp, Dustin@brandxmedica.com

Website: https://activated.brandxmedica.com/robust-patient-acquisition/

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brandx-medica---official-launch-announcement-300931347.html

SOURCE Brandx Medica

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Nachfragesorgen setzen Ölpreisen zu
09:28
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf RWE AG
09:18
Vontobel: Mit reduziertem Risiko am Kurspotenzial der Versicherer partizipieren
08:49
US-Zinshoffnungen helfen SMI aus dem Keller
06:08
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Aufwärtskorrektur im Abwärtstrend / Novartis – Kursrutsch aus dem Trendkanal?
30.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:53
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ehemalige BMW- und Faraday-Manager mit neuem Konzept bei E-Auto-Startup Canoo
Tesla-Aktie tiefrot: Auslieferungsrekord überzeugt Anleger nicht
ARYZTA-Aktie hebt ab: ARYZTA verkauft Mehrheit seiner Picard-Beteiligung
SMI beendet Tag kaum bewegt -- DAX im Feiertag -- Wall Street im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst wieder über 12'000er Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Hier ist Tesla das meist verkaufte Auto
Sika-Aktie im Aufwind: Sika legt die eigene Messlatte noch etwas höher
Julius Bär verkleinert Geschäftsleitung - Aktie unter Druck
Implenia-Aktie im Minus: Implenia vom "aggressiven" Vorgehen seiner Aktionäre überrascht
Apple-Chef sieht neuen Smartphone-Wachstumszyklus - Apple-Aktie im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst wieder über 12'000er Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Freitag schlussendlich zulegen. Der deutsche Markt kletterte ins Plus. Der Arbeitsmarktbericht sorgt für Entspannung an den US-Börsen. Japan und Hongkong fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung, während an der Börse in China feiertagsbedingt kein Handel stattfand.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB