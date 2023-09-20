Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'154 0.8%  SPI 14'646 0.9%  Dow 34'582 0.2%  DAX 15'782 0.8%  Euro 0.9589 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'276 0.8%  Gold 1'939 0.4%  Bitcoin 24'174 -1.1%  Dollar 0.8981 0.0%  Öl 93.4 -1.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Lonza1384101Zurich Insurance1107539Baloise1241051Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343Arm129235510Helvetia46664220Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882
Top News
UBS-Aktie: UBS plant wohl Stellenabbau in Asien - nicht nur wegen CS-Integration
Pinterest-Aktie deutlich höher: Aktienrückkaufprogramm und stärkeres Wachstum geplant
So bewegen sich Gold & Co. heute
NVIDIA-Aktie jetzt shorten? Bernstein-Analyst warnt und spricht von "Verschwörungstheorien" in sozialen Medien
AEVIS VICTORIA-Tocher Swiss Medical Network kauft Luzerner Höhenklinik Montana
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

20.09.2023 21:00:00

BrandSafway Appoints New EVP and CFO Abu Zeya

Global Infrastructure Services Leader Remains Committed to Long-Term Growth, a Customer-Centric Culture and a Reputation for Safety and Innovation

ATLANTA, Georgia, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandSafway, a leading provider of access and specialty services to industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets, has appointed Abu Zeya as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective Oct. 2, reporting to President and CEO Karl Fessenden. In this role, Zeya will continue to drive value creation, top-line growth, market expansion and productivity. BrandSafway Interim CFO Evan Levitt will return to retirement next month as Abu Zeya assumes the CFO position.

"Abu has an established track record in providing strategic financial planning and operational excellence on the executive level, while working proactively and collaboratively with our internal partners,” said Fessenden. "He demonstrated incredible leadership and insight during this year’s refinancing, while building a reputation as a business enabler and demonstrating an unwavering commitment to compliance and ethics. We are all grateful to Evan for his stewardship over the past six months and wish him the very best in his retirement.”

Zeya joined BrandSafway in 2021 serving as VP, Global Financial Planning & Analysis. Prior to joining the company, he spent nearly 20 years at Halliburton in financial leadership positions, including Senior Director of Investor Relations and Finance Director, Middle East. He holds a bachelor’s degree from University of Houston, an MBA from Texas A&M University and completed the Advanced Management Program at The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

"I hold the highest regard for Evan and the Finance team, and I’m honored to step into the CFO role,” said Zeya. "There is so much opportunity to continue our trajectory of growth and value creation, while maximizing our diversified business model. I’m excited for this next chapter and the opportunities we are creating to serve our customers, as we continue to develop innovative solutions that have a significant impact on our global infrastructure.”

About BrandSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. Through a network of 360 strategic locations across 27 countries and more than 40,000 employees, BrandSafway delivers a full range of forming, shoring, scaffolding, work access and industrial service solutions. BrandSafway supports maintenance and refurbishment projects as well as new construction and expansion plans with unmatched service from expert local labor and management. Today's BrandSafway is At Work For You™ —leveraging innovation and economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while remaining nimble and responsive. 

For more information about BrandSafway, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.

###

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

NEU: Sponsored Funds Segment der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Jetzt Neu bei der BX Swiss: Sponsored Funds.
Weshalb dieses Angebot für Anleger spannend ist und welche Rolle Julius Bär dabei einnimmt, erfahren sie im heutigen Experteninterview von Oliver Heusser, Head Funds Secondary, Bank Julius Bär & Co. AG mit Matthias Müller von der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

NEU: Sponsored Funds Segment der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10:47 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
09:37 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Post unter Druck
08:00 Auf den Schultern von Riesen – Europas Mega-Caps
19.09.23 Julius Bär: 9.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Deutsche Lufthansa AG
19.09.23 NEU: Sponsored Funds Segment der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV
19.09.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Kühne + Nagel, Sika, Swisscom
19.09.23 Aufschwung gebremst
18.09.23 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Alle Augen auf die Fed – Anleger fiebern Powell-Rede entgegen
18.09.23 Hermès Kelly Casaque» 2023: Hermès-Taschen verzeichnen seit 1980 eine jährliche Wertsteigerung von 14,2%!
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'618.20 18.72 DRSSMU
Short 11'853.07 13.42 XWSSMU
Short 12'260.48 8.98 ZESSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'154.11 20.09.2023 17:31:32
Long 10'663.02 18.88 V2SSMU
Long 10'452.52 13.93 5SSMIU
Long 10'005.43 8.84 BBSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Fed lässt Leitzins unverändert: US-Börsen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- SMI und DAX schliessen in der Gewinnzone -- Börsen in Fernost geben letztendlich nach
Stadler-Aktie bricht ein: Stadler Rail plant hohe Investition in Ungarn
Schweizer Franken im Höhenflug - aber drei Währungen sind dieses Jahr besser
Hoffnung auf erste Zinssenkung der Fed: Börsenkennerin rechnet zuvor mit "massiven Schmerzen"
Darum tendiert der Euro zum Franken höher - Eurokurs nach Tief seit März mit Stabilisierung
Diese 60 Jahre alte Öl-Wette bringt Buffett-Partner Charlie Munger noch immer viel Geld ein
Meyer Burger-Aktie, ARYZTA-Aktie & Co.: Diese Schweizer Aktien waren seit dem Corona-Einbruch die besten Performer
Novartis-Aktie etwas leichter: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz nähert sich EU-Zulassung für Krebs-Biosimilar - Trastuzumab bekommt EMA-Empfehlung
Baloise-Aktie bricht ein: Baloise im Halbjahr mit leicht rückläufigem Gewinn
Nächster SNB-Zinsentscheid im September: So könnte die Schweizerische Nationalbank nun vorgehen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit