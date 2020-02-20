20.02.2020 01:32:00

Brandon M. Lingenfelter, DO, PhD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

PRINCETON, W.Va., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandon M. Lingenfelter, DO, PhD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional in the field of Medicine in appreciation of his role as an OB-GYN at his private practice and Princeton Community Hospital.     

Located at 411 12th Street, Dr. Lingenfelter's OB/GYN office offers premier care in all facets of women's health. He is committed to providing clients with quality medical services, including, but not limited to, PCOS, ultrasounds, CoolSculpting, facial rejuvenation, and Votiva. He additionally serves at the Center for Obstetric and Pelvic Health at Princeton Community Hospital. The center specializes in ultrasounds, birth control, pelvic pain, prenatal care, cool sculpting, urinary incontinence, endometrial ablation, and more. Accepting all major insurance plans, the center prides itself on having a compassionate approach and viewing clients as their number one priority.

With seven years of experience in his field, Dr. Lingenfelter is a patient-preferred physician in Mercer County. He has attained extensive expertise on women's health, continuing to increase and expand his skills.

While pursuing his educational endeavors, Dr. Lingenfelter attended the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg where he received a medical degree. He transitioned to West Virginia University in Morgantown, receiving a doctorate degree in reproductive physiology.

A frontrunner in his field, Dr. Lingenfelter has co-authored numerous peer reviewed reports, such as "CREOG In-Training Examination Results: Contemporary Use to Predict ABOG Written Examination Outcomes" in 2016 and "Council on Resident Education in Obstetrics and Gynecology In-Training Examination Results" in 2015.

When he is not working, Dr. Lingenfelter enjoys skiing and spending quality time with his wife and four children.  

Dr. Lingenfelter dedicates this recognition to his parents Tim and Lou Ann and his wife Megan, as well as his mentors Dr. Pugh, Dr. Ferry, and Dr. Dougherty.

For more information, please visit https://www.brandonlingenfelterdo.com

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brandon-m-lingenfelter-do-phd-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301007803.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

