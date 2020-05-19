Brandman University and California Community Colleges Leaders Sign Agreement to Help Transfer Students

IRVINE, Calif., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brandman University is formally recognizing its long-term commitment to offer guaranteed admission at junior status to any California community college graduate who earns an Associate Degree for Transfer, also known as an ADT.

"This is a natural partnership for Brandman," Chancellor Gary Brahm said. "Our institutions are both positioned to serve working adults. By combining a clear transfer pathway with the promise of admission, we increase the odds that any student who enrolls at a California community college campus with the ultimate objective of earning a bachelor's degree will be successful."

Graduates holding any Associate in Art for Transfer or Associate in Science for Transfer degree can be admitted to Brandman and will need no more than 60 additional units to complete a bachelor's degree. All students who enroll with an ADT will have a direct pathway to a Bachelor of Arts in Applied Studies. Additional pathways lead to many more degrees within such majors as business, psychology, sociology, criminal justice, early childhood education, organizational leadership, communications and media, legal studies, and social work.

The California Legislature created the ADT in 2010 to facilitate transfers between the California Community Colleges and the California State University. The program has since grown to help community college graduates transfer to Brandman and other participating members of the Association of Independent California Colleges and Universities, as well as several Historically Black Colleges and Universities in multiple states.

"This partnership with Brandman University, with its commitment to quality, flexible learning and its track record in serving student veterans, offers California community college students a guaranteed transfer option," California Community Colleges Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley said. "We are proud to welcome Brandman into the fold of nonprofit colleges and universities that formally recognize the rigor and preparedness that our Associate Degree for Transfer confers as part of a streamlined path to earning a bachelor's degree."

The California Community Colleges awarded more than 41,000 Associate Degrees for Transfer in 2017-18, according to the colleges' most recent State of the System Report. Community college leaders hope to confer more than 51,000 ADTs during the 2021-22 academic year.

An official memorandum of understanding affirming Brandman's status as an ADT partner went into effect on May 4. Brandman was already a supporter of the program, however, having accepted a combined 200 students who applied after earning an ADT during the Fall 2018, Spring 2019 and Fall 2019 application terms.

ABOUT BRANDMAN UNIVERSITY

Brandman University is a private, nonprofit institution accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission. As part of the Chapman University System, Brandman blends a legacy of academic excellence with innovative programs and support services designed for students with busy schedules. The university offers more than 80 undergraduate, graduate, credential and certificate programs. Brandman serves about 24,000 students, more than 14,000 of whom enroll in academic credit programs, at 25 physical campuses in California and Washington, as well as online. Brandman offers fully-online courses for students anywhere in the United States and for military personnel serving abroad. For additional information, visit the university's website.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

The California Community Colleges is the largest system of higher education in the nation, composed of 73 districts and 115 colleges serving 2.1 million students per year. California community colleges provide career education and workforce training; guaranteed transfer to four-year universities; degree and certificate pathways; and basic skills education in English and math. As the state's engine for social and economic mobility, the California Community Colleges supports the Vision for Success, a strategic plan designed to improve student success outcomes, increase transfer rates and eliminate achievement gaps. For more information, please visit the California Community Colleges website or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

