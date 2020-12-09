SMI 10’394 0.2%  SPI 12’911 0.1%  Dow 30’174 0.4%  DAX 13’278 0.1%  Euro 1.0763 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’526 -0.1%  Gold 1’870 0.4%  Bitcoin 16’548 -3.2%  Dollar 0.8889 -0.2%  Öl 48.8 0.4% 

Die richtige ETF-Auswahl: Synthetisch vs. physisch und wie Investoren die US-Quellensteuer auf Dividenden vermeiden können Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
09.12.2020 00:26:00

Brandes Intends to Vote AGAINST Proposal to Take Dorel Industries Private

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandes Investment Partners, L.P., which on behalf of its investment advisory clients holds approximately 7% of the outstanding class B subordinate shares of Dorel Industries, Inc., today announced its intention to vote AGAINST the going-private transaction proposed for Dorel by Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. and Dorel's controlling shareholders.

Brandes is a long-term investor in Dorel and believes the proposed offer significantly undervalues the company. Brandes continues to believe in the long-term upside potential of Dorel's shares and notes that the controlling shareholders are not themselves participating in this initial phase of the proposed transaction.

About Brandes Investment Partners

Brandes is a leading investment advisory firm, managing global equity and fixed-income assets for clients worldwide. Since the firm's inception in 1974, Brandes has consistently applied the value investing approach pioneered by Benjamin Graham to security selection and was among the first investment firms to invest globally using a value approach. The independently owned firm manages a variety of active investment strategies and applies its investment philosophy consistently in all market conditions. Headquartered in San Diego, Brandes and its related entities have offices in Milwaukee, Toronto, Dublin and Singapore. To learn more about Brandes Investment Partners, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Stephanie Dressler
Dukas Linden Public Relations
stephanie@dlpr.com
949.269.2535

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brandes-intends-to-vote-against-proposal-to-take-dorel-industries-private-301188905.html

SOURCE Brandes Investment Partners

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 551.20
2.84 %
SGS 2’616.00
2.35 %
Givaudan 3’642.00
2.33 %
Sika 226.80
1.39 %
Geberit 526.80
0.80 %
The Swatch Grp 224.50
-0.49 %
UBS Group 12.87
-0.54 %
Swiss Re 81.74
-0.99 %
Swiss Life Hldg 402.50
-1.15 %
CS Group 11.59
-1.32 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08.12.20
Vontobel: Germany’s next 10: Potenzielle Newcomer im DAX®
08.12.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
08.12.20
Gold-Silver Price Gap Narrows
08.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.60% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
08.12.20
Märkte in Wartestellung | BX Swiss TV
08.12.20
SMI-Anleger weiterhin wenig inspiriert
04.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse, Swiss Re, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

03.12.20
Schroders: Wie sich ein Produkt durch Nachhaltigkeit absetzen kann
25.11.20
Schroders: Geschäftsimmobilien - "Neue Normalität" oder zurück zur alten Welt?
24.11.20
Schroders: Die kurzfristigen wirtschaftlichen Folgen des Klimawandels
mehr
Märkte in Wartestellung | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams-Aktien sacken wegen Spekulationen um Sensoren zweistellig ab
ARYZTA-Aktie gesucht: Neues Elliott-Angebot bestätigt und Geschäftsteil verkauft - Elliott bezieht Stellung
Schweiz unterzeichnet Vertrag für Impfstoff von Pfizer/BioNTech - Aktien fest
Gefahr für US-Wirtschaft: Experte befürchtet Double-Dip-Rezession und Dollar-Crash
Relief-Aktie deutlich fester: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen Rekrutierungsziel für Studie für Corona-Mittel
Swiss Re-Aktie schwächelt: Beteiligung an Versicherungs-Startup Getsafe
UBS-Analysten: 2021 wird "Jahr der Erneuerung"
Tesla-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Tesla will sich mit weiterer Kapitalerhöhung bis zu 5 Milliarden Dollar besorgen
Wasserstoff-Mobilität: Ineos und Hyundai kündigen Kooperation an
CureVac peilt Zulassung in der EU und in Lateinamerika an - CureVac-Aktie im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow geht in Grün aus dem Handel -- SMI macht Verluste schlussendlich wett -- DAX schliesst kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich leicht im Minus
Am Dienstag rettete sich der Schweizer Leitindex letztlich ins Plus. In Deutschland war wenig Bewegung auszumachen. An der Wall Street wechseln die Vorzeichen. Die Märkten in Fernost gaben am Dienstag überwiegend nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit