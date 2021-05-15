SMI 11’121 0.8%  SPI 14’266 0.9%  Dow 34’382 1.1%  DAX 15’417 1.4%  Euro 1.0952 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’017 1.6%  Gold 1’843 0.9%  Bitcoin 44’948 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9016 -0.4%  Öl 68.8 2.6% 
15.05.2021 14:00:00

Branded Surveys Now Provides Online Paid Surveys to Their Users on Their Platform

SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Branded Surveys is one of the world's leading market research communities. Branded Surveys works with several companies to create Branded Surveys for their community of survey takers. The information collected from these surveys helps companies collect market research and launch new products. Branded Surveys matches companies with online users who take surveys for money. Companies gain market insight while Branded members enjoy an incredible and rewarding paid online survey experience.

Branded Surveys has now made it even easier to do paid online surveys on their platform for their users. The survey taking process is very simple, and only takes a few minutes. In order to start, a user must create an account to be allowed access to the Branded Surveys community. Once a user creates an account, they will be asked a few questions about themselves to create targeted demographics. After a user finishes creating their account, Branded Survey will pair users with different surveys based on a user's demographic information.

On the online survey platform, Branded Surveys provides several surveys for cash. Each survey will show a user how many points it's worth before they begin. Questions in the survey will always be different. Each survey will be distinctive with the objective to find out a user's honest opinion. These questions vary from a user's opinions to product design and packaging, how often a user is using a product, what color should a product be, or would a user attend an event. All of these surveys will pay users in points and allow users to earn gift cards.

Once approved the user will be given points and can earn gift cards, cash, or online money via PayPal. If a user wants to withdraw money, they must redeem their points and the withdrawal will be approved, which takes approximately two business days. Then, the cash is available for a gift card or money via the payment system. After making their choice, a user will end up receiving their payment or gift card within a few business days.

Lastly, Branded Surveys is always trying to find ways for their users to get paid to take surveys. Branded Surveys provide their users a better survey-taking experience with more opportunities to make money online. Their goal is to provide the best platform for members to voice their honest opinion. Their community members provide opinions that help companies make business decisions.

