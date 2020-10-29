Brand Protection on Amazon is Not About Harming Other Sellers: Video Helps Private Label Sellers Avoid Common Mistakes

LONG BEACH, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. announced today the release of its second video in its series, Brand Protection on Amazon, which discusses how private label sellers can avoid mistakes when protecting their brands on Amazon. The video covers topics for sellers seeking to build and protect their brands on Amazon such as brand registry, cease-and-desist demands, and intellectual property protection. It also discusses how to approach such topics tactfully to avoid damaging the brand.

"We have been leading the conversation about brand protection and its best practices. Brands, large and small, are at tremendous risk of blowback if they are too aggressive," said CJ Rosenbaum, Esq., founding partner at Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. "We also want to make sure their efforts result in the brand growing, not cutting off the legs of mom and pop sellers."

The video shares how private label sellers who issue cease-and-desist notices to unauthorized sellers need to watch their approach. "We've seen it thousands of times that when sending a cease-and-desist, you want to be courteous since you're not there to put a seller out of business. But you also want to be firm when explaining why they can't sell your products," said Rosenbaum.

Following the firm's advice can have a positive outcome: "In our experience, many sellers will decide that one brand or product is not worth an issue," said Anthony Famularo, Esq., founding partner at the firm. "Many will respond by voluntarily taking down their listings."

Another important topic for private brand sellers to get right is the utilization of brand registry offered by Amazon. The firm has covered the subject before and emphasizes the value of such resources offered by Amazon. "The first step is to use available tools to find out what the problems are so brands know how to take action," said Rob Segall, Esq., partner and head of the Brand Protection on Amazon team. "It's a great first step toward understanding the scope of your situation."

