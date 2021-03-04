SMI 10’750 -0.2%  SPI 13’470 0.3%  Dow 30’881 -1.2%  DAX 14’056 -0.2%  Euro 1.1128 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’705 -0.2%  Gold 1’701 -0.6%  Bitcoin 44’839 -3.6%  Dollar 0.9286 1.0%  Öl 67.1 4.8% 
04.03.2021 19:15:00

Brand-New Gated Community Opening in Moreno Valley, CA

MORENO VALLEY, Calif., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, announced that new homes are now selling at Mesa Verde, the company's gated new community in Moreno Valley, offering beautiful single-family homes with access to future amenities like a private pool and playground. Homebuyers will find it easy to select a home that fits their lifestyle, with a range of single- and two-story floor plans boasting contemporary open-concept layouts, on-trend included features, and options for multi-generational living. Model homes will be available for tour at the community beginning March 6.

Two-story floor plan by Century Communities, available at Mesa Verde in Moreno Valley, CA

Learn more and see available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/MesaVerde.

"We're excited to debut Mesa Verde, providing homebuyers with beautiful new homes in a sought-after location," said Tom Hildebrandt, Southern California Division President. "From versatile and inspired home designs to incredible community amenities, Mesa Verde is an exceptional place to call home."

MORE ABOUT MESA VERDE:

  • 117 homesites
  • Single-family homes from the mid $400s
  • 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 baths, 2-bay garages
  • Gated community with a private future pool and playground
  • Home features include luxury vinyl plank flooring, quartz kitchen countertops and the Century Home Connect smart home package
  • Multi-gen living space with kitchenette (Plan 5)
  • Front yard landscaping
  • Central location near I-215 and Highway 60, with quick access to March Air Reserve Base, Lake Perris State Recreation Area, Box Springs Mountain Reserve, shopping, dining and more

For more information, call 909.906.7370.

Community location: 24891 Gulfstream Lane, Moreno Valley, CA 92553

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Century Communities)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brand-new-gated-community-opening-in-moreno-valley-ca-301240899.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

14:22 Vontobel: Erinnerung: Kündigung Bitcoin-Produkt - neues Angebot verfügbar
11:54 Weekly-Hits: Globale Energiewende – Neues Greentech-Investment / Airbnb/Booking Holdings – Aufkeimende Ferienstimmung
11:17 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Vifor Pharma AG
08:39 SMI beendet Aufwärtstrend
02.03.21 Robert Halver: Steigende Inflation – wie Sie davon profitieren können! | BX Swiss TV
26.02.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Tesla
mehr

 

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG. Nach einem positiven Start ins Aktienjahr 2021, hat die Dynamik in den letzten Wochen etwas abgenommen, besonders sind Korrekturen in der Hightechbranche zu verzeichnen. Wie man Zinsängste und Angst vor Inflation dennoch für sich nutzen kann, darüber berichtet Robert Halver im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Robert Halver: Steigende Inflation – wie Sie davon profitieren können! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ministerium: BioNTech und Pfizer üben Rückruf von Impfstoffen - Aktien uneins
Credit Suisse will Bargeld aus Krisenfonds ausschütten - Credit Suisse-Aktie schwächelt
Vifor Pharma-Aktie fällt zurück: Corona-Jahr 2020 durchwachsen abgeschlossen
US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten -- SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX schliesst etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
ams-Aktie in Rot: Beherrschungs- und Gewinnabführungsvertrag mit OSRAM in Kraft
SMI und DAX beenden Handel leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen klar im Minus
Euro durchbricht Marke von 1,11 Franken - Höchster Stand seit zweieinhalb Jahren
Novartis unterzeichnet Abkommen mit CureVac zur COVID-19 Impfstoffherstellung - CureVac-Aktie fester
Bitcoin steigt wieder über 50'000 US-Dollar
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie nach Jahresergebnis auf Rekordhoch

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit