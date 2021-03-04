Brand-New Gated Community Opening in Moreno Valley, CA

MORENO VALLEY, Calif., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, announced that new homes are now selling at Mesa Verde, the company's gated new community in Moreno Valley, offering beautiful single-family homes with access to future amenities like a private pool and playground. Homebuyers will find it easy to select a home that fits their lifestyle, with a range of single- and two-story floor plans boasting contemporary open-concept layouts, on-trend included features, and options for multi-generational living. Model homes will be available for tour at the community beginning March 6.

Learn more and see available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/MesaVerde.

"We're excited to debut Mesa Verde, providing homebuyers with beautiful new homes in a sought-after location," said Tom Hildebrandt, Southern California Division President. "From versatile and inspired home designs to incredible community amenities, Mesa Verde is an exceptional place to call home."

MORE ABOUT MESA VERDE:

117 homesites

Single-family homes from the mid $400s

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 baths, 2-bay garages

Gated community with a private future pool and playground

Home features include luxury vinyl plank flooring, quartz kitchen countertops and the Century Home Connect smart home package

Multi-gen living space with kitchenette (Plan 5)

Front yard landscaping

Central location near I-215 and Highway 60, with quick access to March Air Reserve Base, Lake Perris State Recreation Area, Box Springs Mountain Reserve, shopping, dining and more

For more information, call 909.906.7370.

Community location: 24891 Gulfstream Lane, Moreno Valley, CA 92553

