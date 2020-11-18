Brand-new 3D Taiwan Pavilion at WCIT 2020 Starts Online from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20

TAIPEI, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) 2020 is held online from November 18th to November 20th. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hosting country Malaysia adapts the event to a virtual format. Latest technologies and solutions are aggregated worldwide, without limitations on space or geography. Supervised by Ministry of Economic Affairs and led by Information Service Industry Association of R.O.C. (CISA), delegates from Taiwan will showcase COVID-19 solutions in the new 3D modelling Taiwan Pavilion. Corporations will also demonstrate ICT capabilities from Taiwan in 0-Touch economy, smart life, smart retail, and startup.

In response to the global pandemic, WCIT organizes the first online edition in 2020 with 80 countries. With the theme "Startup Asia: Celebrating the Spirit of Innovation and Entrepreneurship", it highlights latest tech capabilities and potential from startups in Asia. Following the successful "Taiwan Expo in Vietnam" online edition in October, Taiwan Pavilion in WCIT 2020 is created with 3D modelling to bring buyers faster to suitable solutions. Products are presented in 360 degrees with great details to connect Taiwanese and global companies for more international opportunities. As the third largest exhibitor, CISA invites 35 institutions from Taiwan to set up 37 booths. It's a great opportunity to market the latest tech solutions from Taiwan to the world.

"Ministry of Economic Affairs, R.O.C. is committed to assisting the industry in introducing digital innovation applications. At the beginning of the year, COVID-19 epidemic brought great turbulence to the global economy and Taiwan is no exception. Taiwan keeps the epidemic under control by leveraging powerful technology through software, applications, and practical applications. The results of the practice have won the attention of the world. This year, Taiwan pavilion at WCIT 2020 will also showcase various innovative applications of information technology as well as 0-Touch economy solutions and experience. We look forward to promoting Taiwanese companies internationally and create future business opportunities with global companies during the three-day exhibition period!", said Minister of Economic Affairs, R.O.C , Mei-Hua Wang.

"WCIT 2020 brings together outstanding ICT industry elites from all over the world and we look forward to taking this opportunity to show the energy of Taiwan's ICT industry to the world. We will continue to help Taiwanese companies create more cross-border business cooperation opportunities and expand telecommunications industry to seize the international ICT market and push Taiwan's telecommunications industry to a different level!", said Chairman of Information Service Industry Association of R.O.C.(CISA) Brian Shen.

Besides Taiwan Pavilion, Taiwan External Trade Development Council President James Huang and Digital Minister Audrey Tang are invited to talk about ICT innovations and trends, respectively sharing international trade in the information age and success cases for tech prevention against COVID-19 in Taiwan.

SOURCE Information Service Industry Association of R.O.C.