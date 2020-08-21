Brand Buddha Named Fastest-Growing Marketing Agency in Orange County by Inc. 5000 List

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An Orange County marketing agency has made its debut on the most prestigious list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Brand Buddha, which specializes in bold branding and messaging for health systems, health plans, pharmaceuticals and biomedical technologies, debuted on the Inc. 5000 list at 195. This ranking sets them apart as the fastest-growing privately-held marketing agency in Orange County, the second-fastest-growing privately-held marketing agency in California, and one of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation.

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. Companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent. Brand Buddha joins notable Inc. 5000 alumni including Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Jamba Juice, Timberland, Clif Bar, Pandora, Patagonia, and Oracle. As a member of the top 500 companies on the list, Brand Buddha will be featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands now.

Brand Buddha has a history of serving health care brands and holds expertise in reaching the specific audiences that matter most to their clients within the $3.6 trillion industry. Headquartered just off Pacific Coast Highway in San Clemente, California, the agency was founded in 2013 by Chief Creative Officer Paul Saunders.

"Extraordinary people created extraordinary outcomes. We couldn't have imagined achieving this dramatic growth without the dynamic and talented team members who bring our clients' stories to life," said Will Gould, Brand Buddha's Chief Strategy Officer. "We pride ourselves on creating a space where creativity and bold thinking is encouraged, and this ranking is an example of why we must continue to cultivate that environment."

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

Brand Buddha is a full-service marketing agency that specializes in strategically positioning health care brands to improve market awareness while translating ideas into game-changing, revenue-generating initiatives. To learn more about Brand Buddha, visit www.brandbuddha.com.

