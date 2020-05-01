+++ Bitcoin Kurs explodiert und durchbricht 8.000 USD - Jetzt noch vor dem Halving handeln! +++ -w-
Branch Launches in Texas with the Quickest Way to Bundle Home and Auto Insurance

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurtech startup Branch has launched operations in Texas, the company's fifth statewide expansion since launching in Ohio in August 2019. Branch is shaking up the insurance industry, providing a reimagined way to bundle home and auto insurance in as little as 30 seconds. Using technology and automation, Branch has re-engineered the experience to be quicker and more efficient, making it easier than ever for clients to save money.

(PRNewsfoto/Branch Insurance)

Many know that bundling home and auto insurance can help them save. In fact, a NerdWallet article stated that "getting two or more policies from the same company will mean discounts — as much as 25% off a homeowners policy — depending on the insurer." The hassle often lies in obtaining a bundle. Where most traditional insurance companies require clients to fill out applications with hundreds of questions, Branch developed a way to bundle insurance with just two: name and address.

"We're excited to help Texans save by bundling their home and auto insurance with ease," said Branch Cofounder and CEO Steve Lekas. "Our mission is to make high quality insurance less expensive through the power of technology and community, so that all of us can be insured."

Behind Branch's desire to improve the insurance-buying experience is a deep-rooted commitment to restoring the industry to its original intent: a force of communal good. That's why Branch has not only made it easier to bundle, but is also developing tools to help customers continually lower their own prices, as well as helping who are un- or underinsured through their nonprofit entity, SafetyNest®.

To learn more about how you can start saving an average of $517 per year on your bundled home and auto insurance, head to www.ourbranch.com.

About Branch
Branch was founded in 2018 by insurance veteran Steve Lekas and tech entrepreneur Joe Emison. Branch taps into the power of community to make insurance accessible and affordable for everyone, utilizing innovative technology makes it easier than ever to save money by bundling Home and Auto Insurance in seconds. Branch Insurance has launched in five states (AZ, IL, MO, OH and TX) and is underwritten by General Security National Insurance Company (GSNIC) an AM Best A+ Financial Rated insurance company and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About SafetyNest®
SafetyNest is a pending 501(c)(3) nonprofit entity, designed and funded exclusively by Branch Financial, Inc. to provide assistance to those who are un- or underinsured and suffered a loss. For more information about SafetyNest, visit safetynest.ourbranch.com or contact us at safetynest@ourbranch.com.

CONTACT:
Kimberly Klenk
Branch Financial, Inc.
kim@ourbranch.com
614-406-7229

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/branch-launches-in-texas-with-the-quickest-way-to-bundle-home-and-auto-insurance-301051035.html

SOURCE Branch Insurance

