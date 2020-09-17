17.09.2020 08:01:00

Brainomix Achieves Breakthrough in Stroke Imaging with New Software Release

e-Stroke Suite 10.0 Provides First-Ever Clot Detection from Non-Contrast CT Scans, a Paradigm Shift Enabling Clinicians to More Broadly Identify Thrombectomy-Eligible Stroke Patients

OXFORD, England, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainomix have announced the launch of its e-Stroke Suite 10.0, the latest version of the company's award-winning stroke imaging platform. The new release incorporates a series of revolutionary AI technologies, including:

The new e-Stroke Suite 10.0 enables LVO detection from non-contrast CT scans.

  • Detection and measurement of both Large Vessel Occlusion (LVO) and hyperdense volumes (which may indicate bleeding) from non-contrast CT scans with e-ASPECTS;
  • Graphical visualization of CTA acquisition timing, arch-to-vertex CTA viewing, and the capability to derive CT angiography results from a CT perfusion scan with the enhanced e-CTA module;
  • A new feature enabling clinicians to enter patient data (such as NIHSS, last known well time, etc.) that can then be shared via the e-Stroke Cloud and e-Stroke Mobile app;
  • A "virtual hub" enabling secure, real-time sharing of images and patient characteristics across a previously unconnected network, addressing another barrier to expedient patient transfer between many hospitals.

"At Brainomix we are focused on advancing the value of simple imaging, and with these new ground-breaking capabilities, our aim is to empower physicians to make more confident decisions in a timely manner, expanding patient access to life-saving treatments," noted Eric Greveson, Chief Technology Officer at Brainomix. "We are proud of this latest release, which builds on our legacy of continual innovation, while also firmly establishing the e-Stroke Suite as the most comprehensive stroke imaging solution available."

The detection of LVO – one of the leading determinants of patient eligibility for mechanical thrombectomy – from universally available NCCT scans may have profound clinical value, enabling earlier decisions about treatment and formal CT angiography if not routinely acquired. As noted by Dr Christian Herweh, Consultant in the Department of Neuroradiology at Heidelberg University Hospital: "With the e-Stroke Suite now enabling automated detection of hyperdense artery signs suggestive of LVO on NCCT, more patients should be flagged as thrombectomy eligible – particularly those admitted first to smaller hospitals with less established stroke pathways, who can then be transferred for treatment to a specialist center."

Prof Simon Nagel, Managing Senior Consultant in the Department of Neurology, also spoke of the clinical benefits associated with the new software: "The e-Stroke Suite is now able to differentiate between hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke by detecting hyperdense structures in the brain, and the e-ASPECTS module can quantify the extent of ischemic hypodense regions by the ASPECTS score and volumetrically, providing our team with the most complete AI-powered imaging application for NCCT in the AIS pathway."

About Brainomix

Brainomix is an Oxford-based company specializing in the creation of AI-powered software solutions to unlock the potential of life-saving treatments. Founded in 2010 as an offshoot of the University of Oxford, its e-Stroke Suite provides clinicians with the most comprehensive stroke imaging solution, helping to interpret images and facilitating faster, more confident treatment decisions for patients with suspected stroke. To learn more about Brainomix and its technology visit www.brainomix.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1275743/Brainomix_e_ASPECTS_v_10.jpg  
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1009142/Brainomix_Logo.jpg

 

Brainomix Logo (PRNewsfoto/Brainomix)

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 51.86
1.77 %
CS Group 10.13
1.49 %
SGS 2’461.00
1.48 %
Alcon 52.76
1.07 %
Givaudan 4’052.00
1.05 %
The Swatch Grp 217.00
0.37 %
Swiss Re 75.48
0.19 %
LafargeHolcim 44.19
0.11 %
Novartis 82.27
-0.95 %
CieFinRichemont 65.90
-1.11 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16.09.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
16.09.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
16.09.20
As Abe Steps Down, Did Abenomics Succeed?
16.09.20
SMI mit neuem Verlaufshoch
15.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Lonza Group AG, BB Biotech AG, Zur Rose Group AG
15.09.20
Übernahmen und Fusionsspekulationen treiben die Kurse | BX Swiss TV
11.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 7.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Allianz, AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.09.20
Schroders: Sechs Gründe, die für eine beschleunigte Automatisierung sprechen
02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
mehr
Übernahmen und Fusionsspekulationen treiben die Kurse | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Fusion mit Credit Suisse wohl nicht auf Tagesordnung von UBS-Strategiesitzung
US-Notenbank Fed tastet Leitzins nicht an - Signale für noch lange lockere Geldpolitik
Grösster Börsengang 2020: Snowflake-Aktie startet mit Mega-Kurssprung an der NYSE
SMI und DAX verlassen Handel etwas fester -- Dow Jones schliesst nach Fed-Entscheid freundlich, NASDAQ tief im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
ARYZTA-Verwaltungsrätin Annette Flynn tritt zurück
Julius Bär könnte Fifa-Angelegenheit in USA mit Millionenzahlung beenden - Aktie fester
Moderna gründet Handelsniederlassung in der Schweiz - Aktie fester
Deshalb steht der Euro zum US-Dollar und zum Franken unter Druck
GRENKE weist Vorwürfe von Viceroy zurück - BaFin ermittelt - Leerverkäufer Perring stellt mehr Fragen -- GRENKE-Aktie bricht 20 Prozent ein
ARYZTA-Aktie weit im Minus: Aktionäre wählen neue Spitze unter Führung von Urs Jordi

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Aussagen: SMI und DAX mit Verlusten erwartet -- Asiatische Indizes geben klar nach
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dürfte zum Start in den Donnerstagshandel nachgeben. Auch dem duetschen Aktienmarkt steht wohl eine tiefere Eröffnung bevor. Asiens Börsen verbuchen am Donnerstag Verluste. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich im Mittwochshandel uneinheitlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB