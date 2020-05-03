Brainiac® Kids Recognized in Fast Company's 2020 World Changing Ideas Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, May 03, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brainiac® Kids, the first food brand to deliver products specially formulated to support children's brain development, today announced that it was recognized in the Consumer Products category of Fast Company's 2020 World Changing Ideas Awards.

During infancy and throughout youth, childrens' brains are rapidly growing, specializing and adapting. This rapid growth and change is more broadly known as development and requires critical brain nutrients. However, kids in the US are not getting the amount of these nutrients recommended by the World Health Organization*. On average, kids today only consume 20% of the recommended amount of omega-3 DHA/EPA, and only about two-thirds of the critical nutrient choline, both of which are key building blocks of brain cells that ensure normal development.

Brainiac® Kids was founded by two dads, Jonathan Wolfson and Mark Brooks, who wanted parents across the country to have access to a simple solution for getting kids the key nutrients their developing brains need. Developed in partnership with pediatricians, neurologists, and nutritionists, and tested by real kids and their parents, the brand is rooted in both nutrition and neuroscience and delivered through delicious foods kids love to eat.

The brand launched in 2019 disrupting the nearly $1.5 Billion kids' yogurt category by meeting growing consumer demand for healthier, delicious yogurt options with key added benefits. In 2020, Brainiac Kids launched the first line of fruit pouches to deliver a meaningful amount of nutrients crucial for healthy brain development in an easy shelf-stable snack format.

The Fast Company World Changing Ideas Award Honorable Mention for Brainiac® Kids is the latest in a series of acknowledgements of the growing demand from both retailers and families for better kids' food choices that nourish both body and mind.

Now in its fourth year, the annual Fast Company World Changing Ideas Awards program honors businesses, policies, projects and concepts that offer innovative solutions to the biggest issues facing humanity including transportation, education, food, politics, technology, and more. A panel of eminent judges selected winners, finalists and honorable mentions from a pool of more than 3,000 entries from across the globe. All of the finalists are highlighted in the May/June issue of the print magazine, which hits newsstands May 5.

ABOUT BRAINIAC® KIDS:

Brainiac® Kids is the first line of children's food products developed specifically to support brain development. Each Brainiac® Kids whole Milk Yogurt, Yogurt Drink and Applesauce contains the BrainPack®, a one-of-a-kind blend of Omega-3s such as DHA, EPA and ALA, as well as choline, all of which feed

kids' growing brains and help set the foundation for lifelong brain health. Brainiac® Kids food products are intended to address a critical nutrient gap in kids' diets and help every child get the brain nutrients they need to reach their full potential. Brainiac® Kids strives to make delicious, healthy products that are accessible to all. The company sources ingredients that are sustainably produced, minimally processed, and nutritionally sound; and uses packaging that keeps food safe with the lightest environmental footprint possible.

ABOUT INGENUITY BRANDS:

Ingenuity™ Brands, the first company dedicated to food-based brain nutrition, is driving innovation in the food industry, with real and delicious products to support brain development, performance, and health. It is a certified B Corporation and member of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition dedicated to improving the lives of people and our planet.

*World Health Organization/UN-FAO (Daily Adequate Intake); US National Academy of Medicine (Daily Adequate Intake) compared to What We Eat in America, NHANES 2015-2016 (Ages 4-15)

