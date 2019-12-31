31.12.2019 04:10:00

BraineHealth - Leveraging Digital Technologies to Revolutionize Healthcare

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swedish healthcare technology company has come forward with a unique New Year's resolution. Namely, in 2020, the company aims to revolutionize and democratize healthcare by incorporating artificial intelligence and robotics into it.

BraineHealth is already working on a slew of digital health solutions, covering different medical areas from primary and elderly healthcare to mental health. The company's primary goal is to connect expert systems, certified medical professionals and patients around the world and enable those in need to get a diagnosis, and medical advice within minutes, without having to leave their homes.

That will significantly cut the patients' expenses, as well as make quality healthcare easily accessible via the internet. Although going to the doctor's online may sound futuristic, the company has already launched several projects with various pilot projects on the Swedish market. Their goal in the next year is to further develop and improve their service, as well as make them available globally.

In collaboration with the healthcare provider Citikliniken Sverige AB, BraineHealth is able to provide online doctor's appointments and health analyses patients can order online, which are performed in Citikliniken's state-of-the-art laboratories and partners.

Among the projects that are well underway are also Diagnosio and Diabetio. The former is an AI-powered platform that allows patients to describe the symptoms they're experiencing and runs them against a large database of thousands of diagnoses and millions of previous queries to provide an accurate assessment of the symptoms and give an online diagnosis. The latter is a robotic platform, including an application that assists both children and adults with the daily management of diabetes.

However, BraineHealth doesn't stop there. They are continually coming up with new ideas to improve healthcare and make the world a better place, one step at a time. One project that aims to do just that is Medipacker - a program that encourages altruistic travelers to make an impact on the communities they visit. Medipacker features a set of tasks for these modern-day heroes and provides them with certifications upon completing them and reaching different levels.

In the next year, the company will continue improving these and developing new projects to enhance the quality of healthcare further and stimulate positive regional growth. If you want to learn more about BraineHealth's projects or have some interesting ideas on how to improve the healthcare area, you can find detailed information on the company's website.

CONTACT:
Roger Svensson
CEO, PhD
roger.svensson@brainehealth.com

Isabella Svensson Rissanen
Vice-President
isabella.svensson@brainehealth.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/brainehealth-ab/r/brainehealth---leveraging-digital-technologies-to-revolutionize-healthcare,c2999949

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brainehealth---leveraging-digital-technologies-to-revolutionize-healthcare-300980028.html

SOURCE Brainehealth AB

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

30.12.19
EUR/USD – Widerstand geknackt
27.12.19
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum steigt der Euro zum Dollar auf den höchsten Stand seit vier Monaten - Franken schwächt sich ab
Cembra Money Bank hat wohl die Finma im Haus - Cembra mit Stellungnahme - Aktie tiefer
Gold 2019: Handelskonflikt und Rezessionsfurcht erfreuen Gold-Anleger
Die teuersten Konzerne der Welt: Nestlé vom Börsenwert her europaweit an der Spitze
SMI nach Rekordjahr am letzten Handelstag 2019 im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung tiefer - starkes Plus in 2019
Bank von Litauen will eigene Krypto-Coins herausbringen
2019: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Jahr
Die besten DAX-Aktien 2019: Diese Gewinne hätten Anleger einstreichen können
Ende gut, alles gut
SoftwareONE-Aktien setzen Höhenflug fort

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI nach Rekordjahr am letzten Handelstag 2019 im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung tiefer - starkes Plus in 2019
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag des Jahres mit Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex wies rote Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;