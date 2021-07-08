|
Brain Mapping Foundation to award Montel Williams, Sahel Rose, Ken Fisher, Anthony Fauci, Robert Hariri, Sanjay Gupta, Saleem Abdulrauf, Ro Khanna, Eva Hsieh, Harrison Ford, Michael E. Phelps and ...
LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brain Mapping Foundation (BMF) was established in 2003 to help fast-tracking diagnostics and therapeutics for wounded soldiers, veterans, and civilians with neurological, spine, and neuro-psychiatric disorders. Since then, the organization has been pioneering lifesaving therapeutics and introducing trailblazing initiatives such as Neuroscience20 (Brain20, Spine20, Mental20) and Brain Technology and Innovation Park (BTIP) while celebrating pioneers in the fields.
"BMF award banquet is like the Oscars for neuroscience. Annually, we identify pioneers in neuroscience, neurotech, policy, humanitarian, advocacy, and student recognitions" said, Dr. Babak Kateb, President of Brain Mapping Foundation. "We are honored to celebrate such remarkable individuals who have a passion for humanity and helping other. I am also honored to co-hots the gala with my remarkable co-host actress Gabriella Wright".
The 18th Annual Gathering for the Cure of the BMF will include a red-carpet interview with pioneering scientists, engineers, physicians, surgeons, policymakers, and technologists as well as celebrities who are raising awareness about neurological, spine and mental health. A worldly renowned musician Michael Fitzpatrick to perform at the event, with auctions and many other exciting entertainments will be included.
