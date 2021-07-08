SMI 12’086 1.0%  SPI 15’539 1.0%  Dow 34’682 0.3%  DAX 15’693 1.2%  Euro 1.0921 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’079 0.6%  Gold 1’804 0.3%  Bitcoin 31’708 0.4%  Dollar 0.9257 0.0%  Öl 73.4 -2.0% 

08.07.2021 00:57:00

Brain Mapping Foundation to award Montel Williams, Sahel Rose, Ken Fisher, Anthony Fauci, Robert Hariri, Sanjay Gupta, Saleem Abdulrauf, Ro Khanna, Eva Hsieh, Harrison Ford, Michael E. Phelps and ...

LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brain Mapping Foundation (BMF) was established in 2003 to help fast-tracking diagnostics and therapeutics for wounded soldiers, veterans, and civilians with neurological, spine, and neuro-psychiatric disorders. Since then, the organization has been pioneering lifesaving therapeutics and introducing trailblazing initiatives such as Neuroscience20 (Brain20, Spine20, Mental20) and Brain Technology and Innovation Park (BTIP) while celebrating pioneers in the fields.

15th Annual World Congress for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics (PRNewsfoto/Brain Mapping Foundation,Societ)

"BMF award banquet is like the Oscars for neuroscience. Annually, we identify pioneers in neuroscience, neurotech, policy, humanitarian, advocacy, and student recognitions" said, Dr. Babak Kateb, President of Brain Mapping Foundation. "We are honored to celebrate such remarkable individuals who have a passion for humanity and helping other. I am also honored to co-hots the gala with my remarkable co-host actress Gabriella Wright".

The 18th Annual Gathering for the Cure of the BMF will include a red-carpet interview with pioneering scientists, engineers, physicians, surgeons, policymakers, and technologists as well as celebrities who are raising awareness about neurological, spine and mental health. A worldly renowned musician Michael Fitzpatrick  to perform at the event, with auctions and many other exciting entertainments will be included. 

To book your ticket please visit: https://www.worldbrainmapping.org/Annual-Awards-Gala/

About BMF:

www.BrainMappingFoundation.Org

Contacts:

Keri Ann Kimball

keriann@kimballentertainment.com 

C: 310-721-4912  

O: 650-922-6259 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brain-mapping-foundation-to-award-montel-williams-sahel-rose-ken-fisher-anthony-fauci-robert-hariri-sanjay-gupta-saleem-abdulrauf-ro-khanna-eva-hsieh-harrison-ford-michael-e-phelps-and-many-more-luminaries-at-its-18th-a-301327482.html

SOURCE Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

 

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? 

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG. Ein starker US-Dollar, doch die Amerikaner wollen diesen gar nicht mehr. Warum und ob die FED eingreifen wird, darüber berichtet Robert Halver im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG. Auch erläutert er welche Auswirkung die amerikanische Währungspolitik auf den europäischen Markt hat.

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

07.07.21 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
07.07.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 11.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
07.07.21 Marktüberblick: Autowerte mit Konjunktursorgen unter Druck
07.07.21 SMI erneut unverändert
06.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (64%) auf Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc
02.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Porsche, Varta, Volkswagen
01.07.21 Lyxor: "Greenwashing": Warum grüne Anleihen die Lösung sein könnten
01.07.21 Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

DiDi-Vorgehen nur der Anfang: China kündigt neue Regeln für im Ausland gelistete Firmen an - DiDi-Aktie fällt deutlich
Top Performance ETFs im Monat Juni 2021 an der SIX
Roche-Aktie schlussendlich fester: WHO-Zulassung für Roche-Medikament Tocilizumab gegen Coronavirus erteilt
SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX letztlich klar schwächer -- Wall Street geht mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Meyer-Burger-Führung wegen Privatplatzierung unter Beschuss von Aktionärin
Novogratz unbesorgt: Experte rechnet bei Bitcoin nicht mit Fall ins Bodenlose
SMI und DAX schliessen auf grünem Terrain -- US-Börsen beenden Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Zur Rose-Aktien nach Zahlenenttäuschung bei Rivalin Shop Apotheke schwach
CS-Aktie schliesst schwächer: Credit Suisse mit Abgangswelle in Investmentbank konfrontiert
Robinhood-Aktie vor Börsengang: So viel Einfluss hat der Dogecoin auf das Unternehmen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit