23.11.2020 21:50:00

Brad's Deals Sponsors 'Frugal Living' Podcast Series

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brad's Deals, a team of real people committed to saving shoppers time and money by connecting them with validated online deals and discounts, is sponsoring a new six-episode podcast series titled Frugal Living in an effort to help consumers during challenging economic times better understand how they can spend less and get more.

Brad's Deals mobile app

Frugal Living podcast series sponsored by Bead's Deals offers expert insights on how to spend less and get more.

Hosted by Jim Markus, the podcast series features interviews with a variety of consumer experts offering their stories, tips, and tricks across different topics ranging from Black Friday to reward points travel to cost-effective gaming.

Episode 1: Is Black Friday Still a Thing?
There has never been a holiday shopping season like the 2020 shopping season. It started with a Prime Day event in October that kicked off the Black Friday season. In the inaugural episode, Brad's Deals' retail expert Casey Runyan helps Jim answer the question about its history and current-day relevance.

Episode 2: Open Secrets About Electronics Deals
Fake reviews. Counterfeit products. We know they're out there, but how do we avoid them? In the second episode, Jim talks with Brad's Deals' electronics gurus Michael Ahene and David Dritsas about spotting fakes, evaluating online stores, and how they personally find the best deals on electronics.

Episode 3: Online-Shopping Horror Stories
Chris Rucks and Kaitlynn Kelly of Brad's Deals and Ed Witt of Northside Comic Artists tell Jim about their real-life online-shopping horror stories and give consumers insights on how to avoid similar pitfalls. 

Episode 4: Board Games and Video Games and TTRPG Oh My!
Samantha Nelson of the Critical Hit podcast joins Jim for an episode discussing frugal ways to find board games, video games, and tabletop role-playing games this holiday season.

Episode 5: Is It Possible to Use Reward Points to Travel the World?
Brad's Deals' Mark Jackson talks with Jim about how to use reward points (from credit cards, hotels, airlines, etc.) to cost-effectively travel the world in luxury.

Episode 6: Where to Watch Movies for Free
Jim speaks with Tasha Robinson, the film and TV editor at Polygon and co-host of The Next Picture Show podcast, about how to find cheap shows and movies.

The six-episode Frugal Living series is available now for download on iTunes, Spotify, or anywhere listeners go to find podcasts.

About Brad's Deals
Brad's Deals is a team of real people committed to saving shoppers time and money by connecting them with validated online deals and discounts. Since 2001 the company's mission has been to create the consumer advantage and provide users with an honest and transparent shopping experience, helping them to make the best choices. This commitment to value has saved consumers more than $200 million annually. Learn more at bradsdeals.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Molly LeCronier
917-282-4613
mlecronier@bradsdeals.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brads-deals-sponsors-frugal-living-podcast-series-301179220.html

SOURCE Brad's Deals

