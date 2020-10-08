+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
Bradley A. Pistotnik Releases thebullattorneys.com

WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradley A. Pistotnik of Brad Pistotnik Law has just released the new thebullattorneys.com ® website. The Bull Attorneys ® website is a faster, improved, and easier-to-use website that will allow clients to get the support and contact with Brad "The Bull" Pistotnik in the unfortunate time of a car, truck, or motorcycle injury accident. 

The Bull Attorneys ® represents a visual overhaul of the lawyers of Brad Pistotnik Law ® today. The website boasts an overview of all the areas of practice for the personal injury law firm, regular blog posts, and is complete with injury accident settlements and verdicts. New technologies are employed to deliver 24/7 text messaging, tap-to-call cell phone calling with your lawyer, and the new mobile app. 

"I've always appreciated learning new technology and have excellent web developers on our team. I believe these enhancements will help my firm bring aid to those in need, quicker and safer. I believe in the people of our communities. If they need me, my cell phone is on the home page. That's the type of service people expect from a personal injury attorney after an accident, and I believe this new website delivers this level of client care," said Brad Pistotnik

Our law firm strives to not only give excellent legal service to our clients but more than that, we are compassionate counselors and help them with emotional guidance. We are here at a time when their whole life is turned upside down because of a serious accident. Your case is more than just a case to us, it is about you as a person and we want to help you get back on your feet. 

As part of the release, The Bull Attorneys ® mobile app is a free application available on the Google Play Store and the Apple iOS App Store. The mobile app allows users to take The Bull with them anywhere. It retains specified contacts for emergency notification. When used, the app will immediately engage The Bull Attorneys ® and provide your GPS information and notify your loved ones of your location. Future enhancements include a Spanish version to contact Abogado El Toro ®. 

About The Bull Attorneys ®

The Bull Attorneys ® of Brad Pistotnik Law ® represents a lifelong dedication to helping personal injury victims. Our trial attorneys are separately licensed by each lawyer with some of them practicing in Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Illinois, Texas, and Utah. For your free consultation, call 1-800-WIN-BULL. If you or a loved one has been injured, call in The Bull Attorneys ®, Brad Pistotnik, Tony Atterbury, Jay Sizemore, Bill Barr, and Corey Sucher.

If I don't win you don't pay me a dime. ®

Media Contact:
Michelle Keim
Phone: 316-684-4400
Email: michelle@bradpistotniklaw.com

The Bull Attorneys ® law office of Brad Pistotnik Law ® helping recovering millions of dollars for thousands of customers.

