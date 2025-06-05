Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’318 0.2%  SPI 16’978 0.2%  Dow 42’433 0.0%  DAX 24’324 0.2%  Euro 0.9381 0.4%  EStoxx50 5’411 0.1%  Gold 3’350 -0.8%  Bitcoin 84’797 -1.1%  Dollar 0.8196 0.1%  Öl 65.3 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Holcim1221405Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156
Top News
So schätzen Analysten die BioNTech (ADRs)-Aktie ein
ITM Power-Aktie mit kräftigen Abschlägen: Gewinnmitnahmen nach vorangegangener Kursrally
Infineon-Aktie tiefer: Indisches Deep-Tech-Startup setzt auf deutsche Chiptechnologie
Airbus-Aktie schwächelt: Airbus liefert im Mai 51 Flugzeuge aus
Eutelsat-Aktie mit Kurseinbruch: Hanwha Systems steigt komplett aus Eutelsat aus
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

05.06.2025 18:52:38

Bpifrance Investissement steps down from the Elis Supervisory Board

Elis
22.01 CHF 0.44%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Bpifrance Investissement steps down from the Elis Supervisory Board

Saint-Cloud, 5 June 2025 – Bpifrance Investissement (management company of Lac 1), a member of the Supervisory Board of Elis since January 9, 2023, has informed the company of its resignation from the Supervisory Board, effective June 5, 2025. In this role, Bpifrance Investissement was represented by Paul-Philippe Bernier and also served on the Nominations, Compensation and Governance Committee.

This decision follows the sale of 6,900,000 Elis shares announced on June 3, 2025, and is in accordance with the governance agreement between Bpifrance Investissement and Elis.

Thierry Morin, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, has acknowledged this resignation and extends his thanks to Bpifrance Investissement and Paul-Philippe Bernier for their valuable contributions to the work of the Supervisory Board and the Nominations, Compensation and Governance Committee.

About Elis

As the leader in circular services, thanks to a rental-maintenance model optimized by traceability technologies, Elis innovates every day. In its 31 countries, Elis meets the needs of its customers in terms of protection, hygiene, and well-being, while assisting them in achieving their environmental objectives. With unique operational know-how and a profitable organic growth profile, Elis creates sustainable value for its shareholders, customers, employees, and the environment.

https://fr.elis.com/en

For further information, please contact:

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Tel: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Tel: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Elis SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten